PHP Agency Kicks Off the Year With Regional Events Across the Country

ADDISON, Texas, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHP Agency, Inc., a tech-enabled life insurance field marketing organization, kicked off 2022 with exhilarating regional events across the U.S. spreading from Las Vegas to Daytona last month. The PHP field leadership teams provided agents with industry training, motivation, and recognition to generate enthusiasm and engagement for the year ahead.

"With these high-energy regional events, our goal is to equip our agents with the latest tools and best-in-class technologies to drive success," said Maral Keshishian, Chief Reputation Officer. "Our vision now, and has always been, to bring life insurance to multi-cultural middle-class America while providing an entrepreneurial opportunity in these communities. What we just experienced at these events were exceptional examples of our vision and culture at PHP."

PHP's regional events consist of multiple field organizations that bring their unique attributes to the company. Made up largely by minorities, these organizations are motivated and driven by entrepreneurship. PHP Agency continues to exponentially grow as agents educate individuals about the importance of life insurance and the role it plays in protecting families' financial security. In addition, PHP provides an opportunity for business ownership for life insurance agents to build an agency with a world-class platform.

Event Leaders and Locations

Daytona Ocean Center, Daytona, FL - Hosted by Sheena and Matt Sapaula, Senior Board Council, together with Rodolfo and Cecilia Vargas, Board Council

MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV - Jose and Marlene Gaytan, Board Council

The M Resort, Las Vegas, NV - Jorge Pelayo, Board Council

Fairmont, Austin, TX - Jason and Nataly Graziani, Chairman's Council

Daytona Ocean Center Event: "Our annual regional events allow us to visualize the incredible amount of growth and diversity within our company," said Sheena Sapaula. "We are refueled by our vision and belief in the American Dream and all the more enthusiastic for the year ahead."

MGM Grand Las Vegas Event: "Our event inspired first-time entrepreneurs, strengthened marriages, and awakened the next gladiators of our industry," said Jose Gaytan. "Our organization is focused on helping PHP achieve our goals in 2022 and dominate the rest of the year."

M Resort Las Vegas Event: "All we are doing is following the footsteps of our founder and that of PHP. We had a point to prove with this event and our future event will have thousands in attendance," said Jorge Pelayo. "2022 is our season to dominate and we plan to show what's possible when we go all in!"

A few of the Keynote Guests and Speakers:

Patrick Bet-David - CEO and Founder of PHP Agency

Deion Sanders - professional football and baseball player

Tim Grover - bestselling author and CEO of Attack Athletics

Eric Thomas - preacher and motivational speaker

Charlie Kirk - American activist and founder of Turning Point USA

The next annual convention, "PHP Story Builders," will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas from Aug. 10-13, 2022. In August 2021, PHP hosted its 11th annual convention known as "PHP Spectacular" with special guest speakers and entertainers Nicky Jam, Sebastian Maniscalco, Frederic Da Silva, Mike Tyson, and award-winning gala host Mario Lopez. The speaker lineup for 2022 will be announced mid-April during PHP's educational event, Train the Trainers, in Orlando, FL.

About PHP Agency Inc.

Founded in 2009, PHP Agency Inc. is a tech-enabled national field marketing organization (FMO). PHP partners with leading insurance and annuity carriers and provides a part-time or full-time opportunity to those seeking careers as life insurance agents. PHP is privately headquartered in Addison, Texas.

