ProTek Capital (PRPM) Investment in Black Dragon (BDGR) Tokens, Cryptocurrency Trading on Bilaxy

Dallas, Texas, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today ProTek Capital Inc., (OTC Pink: PRPM) (“The Company”) (“PRPM”), and its wholly owned subsidiary Black Dragon Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: BDGR) (“The Company”) (“BDGR”) announce following Shareholder Updates:

ProTek Capital Inc. is happy to report that Black Dragon Resources, (OTC Pink: BDGR) successfully launched its cryptocurrency tokens to trade on the BILAXY trading platform: https://bilaxy.com/trade/BDGR_USDT.

Shareholders, Investors and all interested parties can sign up thru BDGR official “referral” portal at: https://bilaxy.com/user/register?intro=1669239 for additional benefits and trading.

“We plan to list on multiple exchanges, and Bilaxy was the first to assist in our launch with its self-listing option. We are up and trading, and It’s a great milestone to complete Phase 1 of the Cryptocurrency and NFT marketing and business development. We have another 12 or so platforms under review, and we are receiving very positive feedback, “explained Mr.Vakser, Chairman/CEO

The company’s current NFT’s available at Black Dracos NFT Market Place allow art enthusiasts to participate in the very rare line of owners of the most revered art in the world, dating back to the renaissance, including Michelangelo’s famous sculptures and NFT Images.

The BDGR NFT’s sales and marketing is being launched using a proprietary AI technology provided under contract with https://vocodia.com. The new merchandise page: https://blackdragonshop.com/ will provide all shareholders and clients with Black Dragon merchandise.

Protek Capital Inc., will stay transparent and continue to report and disclose its progress and development of the 2022 business plan, audits, filings updates, closures on more acquisitions and financial growth.

Edward Vakser

Chairman/CEO Protek Capital Inc.

About ProTek Capital, Inc.

ProTek Capital, Inc. has historically concentrated on acquiring a portfolio of unique and promising, high-growth potential companies. The company is focused on Mergers and Acquisitions of Cannabis, MJ, CBD as well as new technologies and development companies with a special interest and focus on digital currencies, Blockchain, NFT and crypto programming and development firm.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

