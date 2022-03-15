RedDress Secures Agreement with Premier, Inc., a Leading Group Purchasing Organization

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedDress, a privately held U.S. and Israel-based wound care company, announced today it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc. This agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, access to RedDress’ wound care product, ActiGraft® system.

ActiGraft is the first wound care product that enables health care providers to produce—in real time—an in vitro blood clot from a patient’s own blood. Once applied, the blood clot serves as a protective covering and supports the body’s natural wound healing response. ActiGraft can be used for a wide variety of hard-to-treat chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, pressure injuries, venous ulcers, traumatic wounds, and post-surgical wounds.

“We are honored to have been awarded this agreement with Premier to deliver ActiGraft and improve patient outcomes. RedDress closely aligns with Premier’s mission to transform healthcare by providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions,” said Robert Mueller, General Manager of RedDress.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and more than 225,000 other providers. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About ActiGraft

ActiGraft, based on RedDress’ proprietary patented technology, is an FDA-cleared wound care solution that enables health care providers to produce – in real time – in vitro blood clot tissue from a patient’s whole blood. Once applied, the blood clot tissue serves as a protective covering and supports wound healing processes which naturally occur in the patient’s body.

ActiGraft is intended for exuding cutaneous wound types. The ActiGraft Kit includes blood-contacting components that have been sterilized by Ethylene Oxide, which may cause serious allergic reactions in patients that are sensitized. For full prescribing information, visit www.reddressmedical.com/safety-info.

About RedDress

RedDress (www.reddressmedical.com) is a privately held, Israel-based company with a U.S. subsidiary, RedDress Ltd., located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Founded in 2009 with the goal of developing more effective, natural, and economically viable treatments for chronic wounds, RedDress is committed to improving the health and lives of patients around the world with its latest innovation – ActiGraft.

Attachment