DraftKings Marketplace Announces “Primetime NFT Series” Celebrating Sports’ Biggest Moments

BOSTON, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of the biggest sports events that captivate fans during the year, DraftKings Marketplace (Nasdaq: DKNG) has introduced the Primetime NFT Series, designed to deepen engagement and reward collectors on DraftKings during these defining moments. The first Primetime NFT Series drop will be the 2022 College Hoops Collection that launches just in time for March’s college basketball national tournament. This marks the first fully in-house NFTs launched by DraftKings Marketplace with drops set for key moments throughout the event.



“DraftKings is already deeply embedded within the biggest moments in sports, and the new Primetime NFT Series will further drive engagement while also providing rewards that bridge to our gaming offerings for the first time,” said Matt Kalish, Co-Founder and President of DraftKings North America. “Few times on the sports calendar can match the drama and spectacle of March’s college basketball tournament, which is why we chose this monthlong event to initiate this new digital collectibles program.”

Collectors holding all eight editions of the 2022 College Hoops Collection following the championship game will be airdropped a ninth commemorative NFT as a reward for collecting the full set, and this airdrop will grant collectors priority access to the next Primetime NFT Series drop. With each drop, collectors will be eligible to receive DK Dollars, which are site credits that can be used for gameplay across all parts of DraftKings’ digital sports entertainment and gaming ecosystem, like sportsbook and daily fantasy. Eligible holders can use their 2022 College Hoops Collection NFT rewards to place bets and enter pools, brackets or fantasy contests as all the buzzer beaters and cinderella stories unfold this season.

There will also be exclusive one-of-one (1/1) editions of all eight collectibles, which will be auctioned off concurrently using DraftKings Marketplace’s recently launched auction platform.

The 2022 College Hoops Collection sets the broader Primetime NFT Series into motion as fans can anticipate future drops centered around major sports events globally. This launch also follows several Web3 initiatives from DraftKings over the past year including an upcoming NFT-based game alongside the NFL Players Association as well as becoming one of the first corporate validators on the Polygon blockchain . More information about the Primetime NFT Series and its debut collection are available HERE and the DraftKings Marketplace Discord .

