NovaSignal Receives Health Canada Approval for the NovaGuide™ Intelligent Ultrasound

LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaSignal Corp., a medical technology and data company specializing in the assessment and management of brain health, today announced that its NovaGuide™ Intelligent Ultrasound has been granted a Medical Device Licence by Health Canada. NovaGuide is now available to Canadian healthcare practitioners for use in capturing and monitoring blood flow in the brain in real time.



“At NovaSignal, we are driven by a mission to equip healthcare providers with access to critical data to improve the lives of their patients. With Health Canada’s approval of NovaGuide, doctors and medical teams across Canada can quickly detect critical changes in patients’ brain blood flow, enabling faster and more accurate clinical decisions,” said Diane Bryant, Chairman and CEO of NovaSignal.

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) is a non-invasive and painless diagnostic test that can yield insightful information about cerebral blood flow; however, TCD exams can be difficult to perform without extensive training and expertise is scarce. With advanced robotics and artificial intelligence, NovaGuide makes complex TCD assessments easy to perform by clinicians with or without TCD expertise. By autonomously finding and locking onto cerebrovascular signals, NovaGuide broadens the diagnostic capability of care providers and enables them to quickly and easily identify brain illnesses and diseases, including stroke.

“This autonomous, robotic system opens a new world for stroke care as we can now monitor patients any time of day or night at the bed side. This was impossible before given the operator skill involved in performing brain ultrasound,” said Andrew Demchuk, MD, FRCPC, Director, Calgary Stroke Program, and Associate Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary. “I look forward to exploring clinical situations where information from this device can help to improve stroke treatment decisions."

About NovaSignal

Founded in 2013, NovaSignal Corp. is a medical technology company whose mission is to save lives by unlocking the power of cerebral blood flow data. The company’s FDA-cleared NovaGuide Intelligent Ultrasound combines non-invasive ultrasound, robotics, and artificial intelligence to assess cerebral hemodynamics in real time. Using cloud computing and data analytics, NovaSignal supports physicians in their clinical decision making in several neurological conditions including stroke, traumatic brain injury, and dementia. To learn more, visit novasignal.com.

