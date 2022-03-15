Save Foods Expands its Reach to Africa, Fighting Food Waste with Local Partner Auryon Holdings

Launching in South Africa, Save Foods' Treatments are Set to Boost Exports for Fresh Produce Growers and Support UN Sustainable Development Goals



Miami, FL,, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced it is teaming up with Auryon Holdings, a strategic advisory and private equity firm, to make Save Foods' green treatment available in Sub-Saharan Africa. Save Foods' treatment can be beneficial for African countries by helping to provide populations with fresher, healthier produce while also assisting African packers to meet export standards.

Cutting food waste and extending shelf life is a top priority in all countries, including those in the African continent, both for economic and humanitarian reasons. The continent currently loses enough food to feed tens of millions of people a year. Save Foods' initial plan is to focus on South Africa as it is the largest fresh produce grower and exporter in Africa, and the world’s second largest citrus exporter. Fresh produce exports from Africa can take up to nine weeks to be delivered. Chemical pesticides are currently the most common way to protect produce to ensure minimum decay during the long journey. However, stricter regulations on pesticides, like the EU Field to Fork initiative, are a major stumbling block for the industry. Save Foods’ green treatment is a proven and trusted alternative to chemical pesticides that is easy to implement and is cost effective. Moreover, the effects of Save Foods’s treatments are in alignment with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, which include reducing food waste by 50% by 2030.

Save Foods' treatments have been shown to reduce, on average, 50% of fresh produce waste all along the supply chain, from grower, to packer, to retailer and consumer. These treatments have been shown to boost production, improve efficiency, and minimize waste in agri-food systems, benefiting the economic, social, and environmental well-being of populations around the world.

Ziv Ben-Ami, Managing Partner of Auryon Holdings, noted: “Teaming up with Save Foods to represent their all-in-one treatments was an easy decision for us. We are convinced that Save Foods’ green treatments are the only realistic and cost-effective way to cut waste and ensure food safety in Africa. These products can provide security for the $3.3 billion fresh produce export industry and offer impressive potential for growth. Over the last few years, we have launched and delivered sustainable solutions for the agriculture, water, and energy sectors in South Africa, so partnering with Save Foods is a natural fit for our focus on sustainable economic growth on our continent."

Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods' Israeli subsidiary, commented: “With a strategy in place to extend Save Foods’ global reach and to address the increased demand for our green products worldwide, our next step is to help African farmers to get better quality and more value from their crops. We want to equip growers and packers with Save Foods treatment to minimize waste and optimize the shelf life of their crops. Also, with global supply chains still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and more recently by the Ukraine crisis, improving local food supply is becoming increasingly important.”

About the South African market:

South Africa is the largest exporter of agricultural products in Africa and the second largest exporter of citrus fruit in the world (2.1 million tons). In addition, the country also exports a variety of other fruit including pome fruits, stone fruits, table grapes, subtropical fruits, and exotic fruits. In total it exports an estimated 3.2 million tons of produce to more than 100 countries. South Africa’s fresh fruit exports account for 35% of its total agricultural exports and generates $3.3 billion in revenue a year.

About Auryon Holdings:

Auryon Holdings, is a leading strategic advisory and private equity firm based in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company is led by seasoned executives with a vast track record of key leadership positions spanning energy, financial services and asset management. In recent years the company has focused on teaming up with agri-tech companies with patented solutions, which are targeted at enhancing sustainability and enhancing the competitiveness of the African agriculture value chain.

For more information please visit: AURYON HOLDINGS

About Save Foods:

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing produce including citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product.

For more information visit our website: SAVE FOODS – SAVE FOODS

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements in this press release when we discuss, among other things, the ability of Auryon to effectively introduce Save Foods to the African market; the expectation that our treatments can be implemented on a wide-spread basis throughout the African continent and managed and applied correctly and effectively; our ability to maximize the market potential of Save Foods’ products in South Africa, specifically, and Africa, generally. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering, as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Media Contact:

Mia Serra, CMO

IR@savefoods.co