Lice Clinics of America Franchisee Expands Her Business to Addison, TX

Local Entrepreneur has Plans to Expand throughout DFW

Dallas, TX – March 15, 2022 – Amanda Westerman has a lot on her plate. She’s a mom, wife, and owner of a Lice Clinics of America franchise in McKinney, TX where she treats families dealing with lice. She is continuing to support her community by opening a second lice clinic in Addison, TX, with plans of opening more in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area by the end of 2022.

Westerman knows firsthand the stress and disruption that head lice can cause. It is what got her into the Lice Clinics of America business in the first place. “As a mother of twins, I have suffered through more than one lice outbreak," Westerman says. "Hours of nitpicking, comb-outs, and applications of toxic chemicals was not getting rid of the lice. I knew there must be a better solution, and I found it when I discovered Lice Clinics of America and the AirAllé medical device."

As a former salon owner, Westerman heard countless lice horror stories from moms all the time. "Being able to tell these moms that there is a 90-minute, guaranteed solution is a major game-changer," says Westerman. She’s also all-in on the Lice Clinics of America network. She started as a clinic owner, then got involved as an executive committee member, and eventually started working for the corporate office on the clinic success team. She is now the Director of Clinic Success and works directly with her fellow owners to support their communities all over the country.

Lice Clinics of America – Addison is located at 4002 Belt Line Rd. Ste. 140, Addison, TX 75001 and is open 7 days a week by appointment. Call 972-779-9059 or visit https://liceclinicsdallas.com.

