New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Facial Recognition Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Application, and Vertical"

Furthermore, facial recognition is often preferred over other biometric technologies, such as voice recognition, skin texture recognition, iris identification, and fingerprint scanning, due to its contactless procedure and easy deployment.



In addition, the “fourth industrial revolution,” in the world, Industry 4.0, is characterized by rapid and converging advancements in multiple next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI). The newly developed facial recognition systems use advanced AI features, IP cameras, machine learning algorithms, and cognitive technology to verify a person from a video source or a digital image. While traditional facial recognition systems have loopholes, advanced AI-based facial recognition systems deliver far superior accuracy. Moreover, many companies are eliminating traditional fingerprinting scanners from their security systems, which is paving the way for the adoption of AI-based facial recognition systems.



Moreover, increasing government initiatives and investments in promoting AI-based facial recognition technologies are propelling the facial recognition market growth.In 2020, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the US Department of Defense (DoD) allocated more than US$ 2 billion to fund AI-related research and development over the next five years.



The primary beneficiaries of this investment to Chinese government are increasing AI startups, most for facial recognition. Thus, AI-powered facial recognition technology is bolstering the facial recognition market growth.



The impact of COVID-19 pandemic differed from region to region across the world.The facial recognition attendance software is a real-time and contactless attendance tracking software useful in the current pandemic.



Businesses are resuming their on-premises operations to ensure continuous business operation and under such health crisis, employee health and safety are of paramount importance.Organizations seek ways to provide a safe workspace to employees, and a contactless check-in is the first step towards it.



For instance, CyberLink, a world leader in facial recognition and tracking technologies, has been working with a number of physical stores in the US to provide biometric facial recognition with its FaceMe.Moreover, two companies in China have developed AI-based coronavirus diagnostic software to detect lung problems using CT scans.



At least 34 Chinese hospitals used this technology to screen 32,000 suspected cases in February 2020. Hence, the overall impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market is low to moderate.



The facial recognition market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and vertical.Based on component, the market is segmented into software, hardware, and services.



In 2021, the software segment led the facial recognition market with the largest share.Based on application, the market is segmented into security & surveillance, access control, and others.



In 2021, the security & surveillance segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share.Based on vertical, the facial recognition market is segmented into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, government, healthcare, education, automotive and transportation, and others.



In 2021, the government segment held the largest share of the market. On the basis of geography, the facial recognition market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, APAC accounted for a significant share in the market.



Tech5, IDEMIA, Aware Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Ayonix Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Onfido, NEC Corporation, Thales Group, and Face PHI are among the key players operating in the global facial recognition market and profiled in the market study.



The overall facial recognition market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the facial recognition market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the facial recognition market.

Read the full report:



