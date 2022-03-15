First-of-its-kind Online Platform Gondola Launches to Connect Social Media Content and its Creators

Platform seeks to support a growing creative economy and those that drive it by curating work, metrics and opportunities all in one place



DENVER, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gondola, a first-of-its-kind online platform for elevating and connecting content creators, announced its launch this month. On Gondola, creatives can take credit for their work and access data on their social content — regardless of which account or platform the work is housed on. They can also use their curated Gondola portfolio to cultivate new opportunities, market themselves to new prospects, and tap into a network of top creators and brands.

“The social space is changing every day, but one thing has remained constant: creators, agencies and the individuals behind the content rarely get the public credit they deserve. With Gondola, we’re changing that,” said Jared Kleinstein, founder and president of Gondola. “We’re proud to launch this new tool to inspire creativity, cultivate new opportunities for creators, and close the gap between creative content and the people who make it.”

To join Gondola, creators sign in via their Twitter account. From there, they can add their work and start tracking stats on their posts by simply dropping the links from TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram into the search bar. With Gondola, a creator’s online portfolio is available in one place, in a consistent and easy-to-navigate format to be shared with clients, employers, peers and the community at large.

Notably, Gondola’s platform provides current engagement metrics for each piece of content, including cumulative views, likes, shares and comments across the supported social platforms. It also allows aggregation of credits to anyone who worked on a project, including directors, photographers, designers, brand partners, social professionals and more. Projects can also be tagged for improved searchability with locations, event terms and specific keywords.

With a free Gondola account, creators can add, credit and tag their posts. They can even credit their team who worked on the project with them, regardless of whether those individuals have Gondola accounts. By crediting their work in Gondola, creators are automatically included in the platform’s global creator marketplace. “Find Creators” gives brands, agencies, and individuals a place to search for and filter creatives by location, role/job type, and more.

The company name is an ode to its mission: You can take a Gondola to the top of a mountain on your own, but it’s way more fun with a group.

“We believe in supporting the incredible creative community – Gondola offers a much needed utility for their daily life,” said Kleinstein. “We look forward to growing both our team and the Gondola platform.”

For more information or to join, visit http://gondola.cc .

About Gondola

Gondola is an online platform where creatives can curate and access data on all their creations, cultivate new opportunities by marketing themselves, and find a support system made up of the top creators and brands in the social space. Fresh Tape Media, a Denver-based Creative Production Company with clients across the media and professional sports landscape, built the platform initially as an internal tool for content tracking and creator empowerment. After the product gained traction and attention as a unique-to-the-market product for other creatives, agencies, and brands, it was spun off to become Gondola. The company is led by Founder/President Jared Kleinstein, previously the Head of Sports and International Content Strategy for Vine. Gondola strives to become the most comprehensive source for tracking social media content creation and celebrating those who had a hand in bringing it to life. Gondola, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and also has a talented remote team across the country. For more information, visit http://gondola.cc .