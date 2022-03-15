Global Luxury Jewelry Market Report 2022: Necklace, Ring, Bracelet, Hair Ornaments, Earring, Leg & Feet Ornaments Forecasts 2021-2028 with 2020 as the Base Year

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Jewelry Market, by Material, by Product Type, by End User, and by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Among material, diamond segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global luxury jewelry market in 2017, owing to rising demand for diamonds in rings.

To cater to this demand, key players are introducing diamond engagement ring collections. For instance, in September 2018, Tiffany & Co. (American luxury jewelry and specialty retailer) introduced new engagement ring line consisting of diamond rings. Among product type, necklace segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance, owing to lucrative demand for neckwear in Asian countries such as China, India, and Japan.



Europe dominated the market in 2020, and Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global luxury jewelry market over the forecast period. Government initiatives are playing important role in growth of luxury jewelry in Asia Pacific.

For instance, in India, The Gems and Jewelry Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to build India's largest jewelry park in Mumbai with overall investment of US$ 2.1 billion in 2018.



Several companies that manufacture luxury jewelry are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies, in order to sustain their market position.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global luxury jewelry market, its market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global luxury jewelry market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global luxury jewelry market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, luxury jewelry manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global luxury jewelry market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Luxury Jewelry Market, By Material:

Gold

Silver

Diamond

Platinum

Others

Global Luxury Jewelry Market, By Product Type:

Necklace

Ring

Bracelet

Hair Ornaments

Earring

Leg & Feet Ornaments

Others

Global Luxury Jewelry Market, By End User:

Men

Women

Global Luxury Jewelry Market, By Distribution Channel:

Mono-brand Stores

Multi-brand Boutiques

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

Global Luxury Jewelry Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East

Africa

North Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

Company Profiles

Gucciogucci S.P.A.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Harry Winston, Inc.

Chopard International S.A.

Societe Cartier

Tiffany & Co

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Buccellati Holding Italia SpA

Graff Diamonds Corporation

Bulgari S.p.A

Mikimoto & Co., Ltd.

