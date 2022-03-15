New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Forecast to 2028- COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type ; Content-Type ; Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244565/?utm_source=GNW

However, the side effects such as skin allergies, swelling, hyperpigmentation, and excessive growth hamper the market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting most of the businesses in North America.The continuous growth in the number of virus-infected patients compelled governments to put a bar on the transportation of humans and goods due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns.



The lockdown imposition has resulted in the lesser production of commodities, goods, and services.Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities.



However, in 2021, ease in transportation facilities due to the uplifting of lockdown in the region and rise in online sales has supported the market growth. And also, the factories are running smoothly, which influences the production of eyelashes enhancing agents are at a high pace, owing to significant growth in the eyelashes enhancing agents market in recent times in the North American region.



Increase in the adoption of smartphones and the high penetration of internet are contributing to the proliferation of the e-commerce industry across North America.Online selling platforms make products easily accessible.



This also compels the eyelashes enhancing agent providers to bring their products on online selling channels, which would allow them to expand their respective customer bases.These materials and tools are delivered at the doorsteps.



Moreover, e-commerce platforms enable consumers to compare specifications and prices of different product brands.Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is compelling consumers to stay indoors.



With the do-it-yourself (DIY) concept, people are taking care of their personal hygiene, including health of eyes and eyelashes, on their own. As a result, the use of online shopping for both essential and nonessential goods, such as eyelashes enhancing agents, has increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the online channels for beauty products reported the growth of 5.6% in the US in 2020, whereas the growth of the offline channels contracted by 1.2%. Therefore, the increasing availability and purchase of eyelashes enhancing agents on e-commerce platforms is boosting the market growth.



Type Insights

The eyelashes enhancing agents market is segmented on the basis of type, content-type, and application.Based on the type, the market is segmented into curling, lengthening, volumizing, and others.



The lengthening segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and the volumizing segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% in the market during the forecast period.



Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, International Trade Administration, and American Optometric Association are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the eyelashes enhancing agents market.

