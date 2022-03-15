TC Media Expands its Digital Educational Offering with the Acquisition of Scolab

English French

MONTREAL, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announces today the acquisition by TC Media of Scolab Inc., a leader in the development of digital educational products. Scolab is known for Netmath, distributed in Canada in French and English, and Buzzmath, distributed in the United States. These products are used by thousands of students and teachers across North America.



"Scolab is a visionary, innovative and dynamic company," said Patrick Lutzy, President of TC Media. “This strategic acquisition enhances TC Media Books’ already strong digital offering. The co-existence of digital with print is essential today in our industry, and we are proud of our leadership in this area. This new step forward expands and diversifies our offering of digital educational products for the elementary and secondary levels."

Carl Malartre, Scolab’s co-founder and CEO added: “We are pleased to join forces with TC Media Books. This combination will allow us to better achieve our mission of offering engaging and meaningful digital content to support the progress and success of students."

About TC Media

TC Media, the media sector of Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), employs nearly 250 people within TC Media Books and Groupe Constructo. TC Media Books, the largest French-language educational publishing group in North America, publishes for all levels of instruction in print and digital formats, mainly under the Chenelière Éducation, Gaëtan Morin Éditeur, Beauchemin, Modulo, Graficor and Édisem brands. TC Media Books is also a leader in educational digital publishing and the distribution of specialized works in French, in addition to being the leader in the supplemental educational materials market in Québec, and being active in general interest publishing mainly under the Éditions Caractère and Éditions Transcontinental brands. Distributor Somabec is also part of TC Media Books. Groupe Constructo is the leader in publishing strategic information for Québec’s construction industry.

