PanTerra Announces Connect, Distributed Workforce Team Conferencing

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PanTerra Networks announced Connect, its 2nd generation cloud-based team conferencing solution for mid-market enterprises. Connect is an all-in-one, scalable, secure team collaboration and webinar service that seamlessly integrates audio, video, screenshare and messaging through a single mobile or desktop interface. Connect is a part of the Streams unified communications platform from PanTerra.



Connect introduces the following unique features:

Simple to User Common Interface for Video Calls to Team Conferencing and Webinars: Connect meetings seamlessly integrate audio, video, presence, chat, and screenshare into a single intuitive window that is ideal for conducting everything from one on one video calls to handling large team meetings and even large webinar events.

Connect meetings seamlessly integrate audio, video, presence, chat, and screenshare into a single intuitive window that is ideal for conducting everything from one on one video calls to handling large team meetings and even large webinar events. Increased Capacity: Connect can support large team conferencing sessions or webinars up to 1K participants.

Connect can support large team conferencing sessions or webinars up to 1K participants. Customizable Participant Roles: Participant profiles can be created thru Speaker, Audience and Custom roles which control media access (audio/video/screenshare/chat). Specific roles can be assigned individually to each participant and also be dynamically changed during the session. This simplifies the management of large webinars, especially if there is a Q & A segment.

Participant profiles can be created thru Speaker, Audience and Custom roles which control media access (audio/video/screenshare/chat). Specific roles can be assigned individually to each participant and also be dynamically changed during the session. This simplifies the management of large webinars, especially if there is a Q & A segment. Improved Session Security: Optional Multi-Factor Authentication in addition to standard password access virtually eliminates unauthorized meeting access and infamous “Video Bombing.”

Optional Multi-Factor Authentication in addition to standard password access virtually eliminates unauthorized meeting access and infamous “Video Bombing.” Supervisory Mode: Allows a supervisor of an agent to silently join the session, whisper to the agent or barge into a Connect session, similar to voice call supervisory mode, improving agent training efficiency and increasing customer satisfaction.

Allows a supervisor of an agent to silently join the session, whisper to the agent or barge into a Connect session, similar to voice call supervisory mode, improving agent training efficiency and increasing customer satisfaction. Background Replacement: Participants can select a background image to display to participants without requiring a green screen, presenting a more professional look no matter where you’re joining from.

Participants can select a background image to display to participants without requiring a green screen, presenting a more professional look no matter where you’re joining from. Waiting Room: Users can be placed in a waiting room until the host allows them to join the Connect session. Hosts can also place active participants back into the waiting room at any time.

Users can be placed in a waiting room until the host allows them to join the Connect session. Hosts can also place active participants back into the waiting room at any time. Multiple Screenshare with Control Option: Multiple participants can share their screen or app window, with the moderator controlling whose screenshare is active at any one time. Presenters can give control of the screenshare to another participant.

Multiple participants can share their screen or app window, with the moderator controlling whose screenshare is active at any one time. Presenters can give control of the screenshare to another participant. Assign Moderator and Raise Hand: Moderators can assign any user to be a co/moderator during an ongoing Connect session. Participants can “Raise Their Hand” during a session to indicate to the moderator they have a question.

Moderators can assign any user to be a co/moderator during an ongoing Connect session. Participants can “Raise Their Hand” during a session to indicate to the moderator they have a question. Group and Private Messaging: Allows participants to send a group message to everyone or a private message to another participant in the Connect session.

Allows participants to send a group message to everyone or a private message to another participant in the Connect session. Screenshare Audio: Ability to play the presenter’s screenshare audio into the session.

Ability to play the presenter’s screenshare audio into the session. Connect Meeting HD Recording: HD recording of Audio/Video/Chat can be stored locally or in the secure Connect cloud.

HD recording of Audio/Video/Chat can be stored locally or in the secure Connect cloud. Connect Meeting Resilience: Participants are able to continue a session in the event the moderator loses connection from the session.

“Connect seamlessly integrates team conferencing and webinar capabilities with Streams’ team collaboration, unified communications and cloud content sharing services to provide mid-market enterprises with an attractive all-in-one solution in the post-pandemic distributed/hybrid workforce environment going forward,” said Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research of Frost and Sullivan.

“Connect and Streams represent a powerful way for distributed workforces to collaborate through team conferencing, persistent team rooms, unified communications and content sharing, ultimately empowering them to be more productive and responsive,” said Arthur Chang, President and CEO of PanTerra. "We believe that the change in company workforce dynamics as a result of the pandemic continue to drive and shape the need for flexible team collaboration solutions and Connect filled that need.”

