GPOPlus+ Officially Announces Bryan Garabrandt as Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Chief Technologist

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GPO Plus, Inc . (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), today announced Bryan Garabrandt’s official role with GPOX as the company’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing as well as its Chief Technologist.

Mr. Garabrandt is a successful entrepreneur and a highly qualified marketing and technology professional with more than 15 years of experience in development, systems administration, online marketing, e-commerce, and proven leadership.

Experienced and a specialist in digital media, data analysis, and marketing psychology; Mr. Garabrandt takes a very methodical and analytical approach to develop and improve online presence, brand reputation, website effectiveness, and user experience. As a trained statistician, he puts his trust in the data and relies on accurate analytical information in order to make calculated data-based decisions for all marketing. By implementing this proven data-driven method on all marketing efforts, GPOX benefits by lowering its costs, increasing revenue, increasing profits, and improving productivity with Technology.

Mr. Garabrandt completed his undergraduate studies at The College of Wooster where he earned degrees in both Psychology and Religious Studies. After completion of his studies, Bryan entered the workforce as a technical writer, developing Business Plans for SMB start-ups and expansions. He continued his career as a member of the Search Operations Team at Live Deal, Now Live Ventures, Inc. NASDAQ: LIVE.

Inspired by assisting others in achieving their entrepreneurial dreams, Mr. Garabrandt launched a boutique digital marketing agency focusing on web development, social media advertising, and search marketing in 2009. Upon exiting the agency in 2012, Mr. Garabrandt worked as a leader in the digital world on various start-ups and projects to include Exotics Racing, the Las Vegas-based exotic car driving experience; SureSale, the first used car warranty program offered to auto dealers; and SPEEDVEGAS, the famous racetrack experience on Las Vegas Boulevard.

"I’m excited to officially join the GPOX team as its VP of Sales & Marketing and Chief Technologist”, said Mr. Garabrandt. Mr. Garabrandt continued, “We have big ambitions to grow the business and a never-ending need for the technology to scale and facilitate our growth. I am very enthusiastic that we have been able to achieve the revenue growth we've had up to this point, and with the addition of our internal controls and technology systems we believe we are ready to begin scaling up our direct sales effort with a positive outlook for the year ahead."

“Bryan is an amazing technologist and problem solver,” said Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPOX. Pojunis continued, “Bryan’s been with us (GPOX) since inception, and I am thrilled he has accepted positions of the VP of Sales and Marketing position as well as our Chief Technologist. He understands GPOX’s tech stack better than anyone and has developed outside-of-the-box solutions to solve some of our major technology challenges. Moving forward, Bryan will continue to streamline our operations through the correct use of technology, thus integrating all technology platforms across all GPOs, products, inventory, membership portals, and more!”

GPOX plans to continue building on its success by launching new industry specific GPOs, expanding its offerings, growing the team, and launching new product lines.

Mr. Garabrandt is also the acting Chief Technologist for GPOX and its GPOs and is overseeing all technology deployment, sales, and marketing for GPOX and its GPOs.

Please connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX and its GPOs: https://gpoplus.com/social .

Sign up for your FREE account on the GPOX Investor Relations Portal:

Once you Activate your GPOX Investor Account you will have immediate access to real time information available on GPOX. Sign up for alerts (email and SMS) to be the first to know about news, SEC Filings, Investor Events, updated Investor Presentations, and more: www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX ) is a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to create efficient GPOs and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, and suppliers while creating long term shareholder value.

Our Mantra:

We Aggregate, Negotiate + Share!

Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

- We the purchasing power of our Members. Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

- We leverage buying power to discounts. Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com . To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Shareholder Success Team + Investor Relation Contacts:

Investor, Media + Press Contacts:

King Tide Media LLC

Delray Beach Fl

Phone Number: 561.903.0007

Shareholder Success Team + Investor Inquiries:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder’s Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

Attachment