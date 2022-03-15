Legacy Education Alliance Announces Planned Strategic Initiatives

CAPE CORAL, FL, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: LEAI, the “Company”), has announced its strategic initiatives for the next 12 months, including to effect a Nasdaq uplisting. In connection with this initiative, Legacy Education is releasing a presentation outlining its business and Nasdaq uplisting strategy.

"Our goal is to combine Legacy's history of real estate, financial and entrepreneurial education and mentoring with Coopersmith’s career-focused, low-cost degree completion program. We seek to build a sales and mentoring team that expands our universe of students, and helps guide them on their personal path to fulfillment of career and financial goals," Legacy Education CEO Barry Kostiner said. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to present at the Family Office Experience symposium in Dubai at the end of March. I currently devote approximately half of my time to SPACs and half to building Legacy Education. We are working towards partnering with Andrew McDonald to work with Legacy Education as a platform for investment in real estate, both in partnership with our students, as well as the launching of real estate SPAC investment vehicles of which the expectation is that Legacy Education would be a participant in the sponsor. Additionally, we have launched an active social media strategy, with guidance from Ari Zoldan at Quantum Media. We will share our vision with investors and students at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/barry-kostiner/recent-activity/shares/and https://www.youtube.com/c/EliteLegacyEducation/playlists"

As part of its strategic initiatives, Legacy Education is embarking on a number of transactions intended to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and strategic positioning, including relationships with Exampil and multiple education guidance counselors, marketers and non-profits. The foundation of the proposed Legacy Education Nasdaq uplisting is the potential spinoff of the existing Legacy Education business, which was previously approved by shareholders, and the proposed acquisition of Coopersmith Career Consulting.

Barry Kostiner further explained, “We are excited about building Legacy Education as a leading EdTech innovator. We are negotiating the acquisition of Coopersmith Career Services, my family’s online degree education business, as well as negotiating a potential collaboration with Exampil, an Indian peer-to-peer EdTech and AI company. At $0.15 / share, we have a market cap of under $6 mm. In contrast, based on publicly available information, Coursera has a market cap over $2.3 bn, and in 2021 they had a net loss of $145 mm. Only 12% of Coursera’s revenues came from online degrees, with 29% from enterprise services and 59% from non-proctored course certificates that cannot be used towards a degree. We believe Legacy Education is well positioned to raise capital and build a profitable education business that helps students complete degrees, launch careers and start their journey to fulfilling financial and life goals.”

About Legacy Education Alliance Inc.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. is a marketer of practical, high-quality, and value-based educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, and real estate strategies and techniques. Legacy Education Alliance was founded in 1996 and has cumulatively served more than two million students from more than 150 countries and territories over the course of its operating history.

