A. Duie Pyle Expands Business into Virginia, Opening Three Facilities Throughout the Commonwealth

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 98-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces the opening of three new facilities, expanding its services into the Commonwealth of Virginia. With locations opening in Richmond, Roanoke and Manassas, the company is expanding its industry-leading supply chain solutions to strengthen routes and transport of goods, while creating jobs and adding to Virginia’s growing economic infrastructure.



The strategic move into Virginia provides Pyle with the opportunity to offer direct trucking and warehousing services to key points along the Eastern Seaboard supply chain, while acquiring direct service to and from the ports of Virginia connecting key metropolitan areas like Washington D.C. and Baltimore. Backed by its strong reputation that spans multiple generations, Pyle’s expertise in supply chain solutions bolsters the economy with the addition of 96 service doors and 75 news jobs across the three locations.

“We’re excited to be making such a major investment in bringing our industry-leading expertise into the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “With our service-first approach, which has garnered industry recognition and awards throughout the company’s 98-year history, we have established ourselves as a leading provider of supply chain solutions. This expansion further enables us to offer exceptional service to our customers, enlarging our footprint to new regions.”

Pyle worked closely with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the City of Manassas, the City of Richmond, the City of Roanoke, the Greater Richmond Partnership and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to help bring this project to fruition. Pyle’s cross-dock service center expansion brings 30 service doors and 30 jobs to Manassas, 50 service doors and 25 jobs to Richmond and 16 service doors and 20 jobs Roanoke. The additional jobs and supply chain support that Pyle is bringing to the area provides a boost to the local economy, while strengthening its service commitment to customers that require overnight and one-day deliveries along the Eastern Seaboard.

In a statement released by Governor Glenn Youngkin, he outlined the importance of bringing more resources to the Commonwealth to strengthen supply chain operations while creating more jobs for the people of Virginia.

“Global supply chains are experiencing unprecedented pressure and we are pleased that A. Duie Pyle will take advantage of Virginia’s infrastructure and transportation network as a vital provider of supply chain solutions,” said Governor Youngkin. “Manassas, Richmond and Roanoke all offer key logistics assets, and we welcome Pyle’s new operations that will create a total of 75 jobs across the Commonwealth.”

Pyle emphasizes its employee training program as amongst the best in the nation. The company slogan, Pyle People Deliver, is a testament to the company’s people-driven and service-first approach in going above and beyond for customers. Additionally, Pyle takes every opportunity to focus on environmentally friendly, “green” processes and will be deploying additional EV-powered trucks as part of the company’s long-term strategic plan.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 98 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 LTL service centers and 16 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3.5 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

