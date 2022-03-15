Climate First Bank Appoints Two New Board Members

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate First Bank, an FDIC-insured commercial bank founded to fight the climate crisis, today announces the appointment of two new board members to its board of directors, Edith “Edye” Haddock and Brock McClane.



“We are pleased to welcome Edye and Brock to the Board,” said Climate First Bank Founder and CEO Ken LaRoe. “Their appointments come at an exciting time for the bank as we continue to expand ahead of our one-year anniversary. We are excited to channel their talent, perspective and expertise into furthering our planet-saving mission in Florida and beyond.”

A Tennessee native, Haddock moved to Winter Park, Fla. in 1994. She launched her career in real estate with the establishment of Murphy Properties, where she has remained active with transactions in Florida and North Carolina. Haddock was a driving force and founding president of the Charlotte Region Commercial Board of Realtors.

In Central Florida, Haddock is an active volunteer and community leader in organizations with missions aligned with those of Climate First Bank. She served as an officer and director of the Central Florida Zoo Board, whose mission as a conservation resource provides experiences that excite and inspire children and adults to learn about and act on behalf of wildlife and natural habitat preservation. She is currently a director on the Enzian Theater Board, a non-profit independent film organization located in Maitland connecting the community through film and frequently presenting films with conservation and environmentally sensitive themes. Haddock is also a director of The Edward E. Haddock Jr. Family Foundation and Family Operating Foundation, where she and her family promote restorative relationships between people and the planet through human dignity and environmental stewardship.

McClane is a 34-year veteran attorney, currently serving as an of counsel attorney for Fisher Rushmer, P.A. His practice centers on commercial litigation and business planning, including international estate settlement, trustee services, international litigation, fiduciary litigation and banking law. McClane has been recognized by Florida Trend's Legal Elite, Florida Super Lawyers, Martindale-Hubbell, Best Lawyers in America and Orlando Magazine's Best Lawyers, among others. In addition, he has actively served as chairman of The Florida Bar, International Law Section.

McClane’s prior banking experience includes serving as vice chairman of the board of First Green Bancorp, Inc., another values-based community bank founded by LaRoe that was later acquired by Seacoast Bank. He also served as counsel to the board of directors at Florida Capital Bank and represented investors in fiduciary litigation against a national bank and led the unwinding of a Florida mortgage company during the financial crisis of 2008. Fluent in German, McClane was appointed Honorary Consul of Germany in Orlando in 2010 and serves German citizens and hosts events, including an annual German street party.

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by high technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.

