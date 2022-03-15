BioPower Operations Corporation, (OTC Pink: BOPO), in the process of changing its name to HYFI Corp ("HYFI'”), is pleased to announce that HYFI has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 16, 2022.

Las Vegas, Nevada, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPower Operations Corporation, (OTC Pink: BOPO), in the process of changing its name to HYFI Corp ("HYFI'”), subject to clearance by FINRA, today announced that CEO, Troy MacDonald has been invited to present HYFI, a FinTech CeDeFi company at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 16, 2022.



HYFI, (OTC: BOPO) invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on March 16, 2022. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Troy MacDonald in real time.

Mr. Troy MacDonald will make a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Troy MacDonald will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

HYFI Corp. will be presenting at 11:00-11:30 Eastern time for 30-45 minutes.

Our unique link for people to register and forward info after the conference is:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1532025&tp_key=4258f68400&sti=bopo

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About BioPower Operations Corporation

BioPower Operations Corporation, a Nevada corporation that is in the process of changing its name, subject to clearance by FINRA, to HyFi Corp, https://hyfi-corp.com/, is a U.S. based fintech company that has developed and owns an innovative CeDeFi- Centralized and decentralized finances (DeFi) customized blockchain technology called “HyFi”. We license, operate and enable tokenized economies for various DeFi Marketplaces. The DeFi principles are based on the creation of an innovative ecosystem of financial services. The HyFi ecosystem is built with an economic model which features a combination of tokens to support it.

We intend that the marketplaces can be used to offer NFTs, Initial License Offerings (ILOs), Bridge Loan Offers (BLOs), Pre-SPAC & Pre-IPO fundings, and eventually commodities and products from a wide variety of sectors. Information about the company can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR site under the Issuer Profile of “BioPower Operations Corporation.”

Media Contact

Troy MacDonald, CEO

https://hyfi-corp.com/

+1-786-923-0272

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains "forward-looking" statements or statements which arguably imply or suggest certain things about our future. Statements which express that we “seek,” “aim,” “intend,” "believe," "anticipate," "expect," or "plan to," and any other similar statements which are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Similarly, any statements made in this press release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions, that we believe are reasonable, but there are a number of factors and risks, many of which may be beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties, factors that cannot be predicted with certainty, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.