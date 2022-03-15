Trillion Dollar Megatrends: CEOs of Albemarle, ChargePoint, First Energy Metals, and Livent Supplying Battery Metals and Infrastructure for Electric Vehicle Boom

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), First Energy Metals (OTC: FEMFF) (CSE: FE), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM).



The transition to electric vehicles is expected to be a multi-trillion dollar megatrend as it unfolds in the coming years. Generational investing opportunities are presenting themselves in charging stations, battery metals, driving technologies - and of course the EV makers. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

First Energy Metals (OTC: FEMFF) (CSE: FE) Gurmin Sangha, CEO: “Lithium Essential For EV Boom Ahead”

Booming electric vehicle sales globally are causing prices for battery components like lithium to skyrocket - with prices increasing over 1,000% in the past 12 months, with no slowdown in sight, as EV’s go mainstream. China is snapping up strategic battery metals deposits globally. First Energy Metals (OTC: FEMFF) (CSE: FE) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors conference is developing what promises to be a major lithium project in Quebec, Canada. Preliminary drilling and exploration results, (subject to a qualified 43-101 report), point to adding additional resources to the already 119 million tonne resource surrounding the Augustus Lithium property. A typical EV requires approximately 10 kilograms of lithium, so one ton of lithium ore is enough to build about 90 electric cars.

FEMFF’s flagship “Augustus” lithium project is strategically located in an exciting area of known Lithium bearing rock types, with neighboring advanced staged projects with resources in place. FEMFF is now progressing on a systematic drilling program with an objective to develop a resource (43-101 compliant) over the next 9-12 months. Lithium projects and exploration projects in the area are of similar grades and support the continued exploration and potential at the Augustus Project. Sayona Mining, who owns both the advanced stage properties in the area recently published a JORC combined Measured, Indicated, and Inferred resource of 119.1million tonnes for both its North American Lithium (NAL) and Authier project.

Importantly, FEMFF’s lithium project is located in Quebec, Canada which is a mining friendly jurisdiction. FEMFF’s lithium project is located near a past lithium processing plant and other more advanced stage lithium projects. FEMFF’s drilling program is still in the early stages with a number of important milestones in the weeks ahead, which could reveal the project’s full upside potential.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) CEO Paul Graves: “Lithium Demand Driving Increased Profits”

“..Looking at our 2022 guidance, higher realized pricing will drive a significant increase in profitability compared to 2021. This is despite flat year-over-year volumes, prior to our capacity expansion, which will add incremental volumes in 2023. We expect this higher realized pricing to drive full year adjusted EBITDA up to almost three-times that of 2021 at the high end of our guidance range. Beyond 2022, we expect demand to continue to grow at rates similar to today....New energy vehicle sales in China grew by over 150% in 2021 to 3.5 million units, which is greater than the entire number of EVs sold globally in 2020. Additionally, NEV sales in China are projected to be well over 5 million units in 2022, despite plans for the country to cut incentives on zero-emission vehicles by 30% before phasing them out completely in 2023. In Europe, fully electric vehicle sales grew to 109,000 units in December, marking a monthly record for the top five regional markets and a penetration rate at a new high of 16%. And in the U.S., at least thirty new EV models are expected to be introduced to the market in 2022, more than double the number currently available. And the positive trends behind demand for lithium do not stop at electric vehicles. We continue to see increased demand expectations across all energy storage applications, including light commercial vehicles, e-bikes, stationary storage and mobile devices. The entire lithium market remains tight today, and the extent of this tightness is reflected by just how high prices in the Chinese non-contracted market have climbed. Published lithium prices in all forms continue to rise and we are now seeing the pull through of contracts that matured at year-end being reset at meaningfully higher price levels…”

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano: “Increasing Electric Vehicle Adoption is Driving Our Growth”

“...As a technology company with software at our core, we are pleased to report subscription revenue for the quarter grew 12% from the first quarter and 23% year-over-year. We finished the quarter with approximately 118,000 active ports on our network, an increase of about 6,000 ports sequentially...The results from this quarter can be described with one word: scale, scale across our three verticals and scale in both North America and Europe...ChargePoint’s success is directly tied to the arrival of electric vehicles. BloombergNEF published its electric vehicle outlook in June, which was the first major increase to their outlook in five years. Sales of EVs accelerated in North America and Europe in the first half of 2021. According to BNEF, North America EV sales were up 97% year-over-year for the first half and European EV sales were up 153%. We are witnessing more vehicles coming to market in exciting form factors for a broad array of use cases….”

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) CEO Kent Masters: “Accelerating Lithium Production for EV Boom”

“...Based on our current market data, EV trends and regular interactions with our customers, we are revising our lithium demand outlook upwards once again. We now expect 2025 lithium demand of approximately 1.5 million tons, up more than 30% from our previous estimates. Beyond 2025, we anticipate continued growth with lithium demand of more than three million tons by 2030. EV sales growth is accelerating as consumers become more energy-conscious, governments incentivize clean energy, technology improves and EVs approach pricing parity with internal combustion vehicles. In 2021, global EV production nearly doubled to over six million vehicles from three million in 2020. By the end of the decade, EVs are expected to account for close to 40% of automotive sales. When you look at last year’s growth rate of nearly 50% and the auto industry’s ambitions for a rapid transition to EVs, it’s easy to see why demand expectations are so bullish…Our vertical integration, access to high quality, low cost resources, years of experience bringing conversion capacity online and strong balance sheet provide us with considerable advantages.”

“...2021 was a transformative year for Albemarle. Our strategic execution and ability to effectively manage the challenges of the global pandemic enabled us to capitalize on the strength of the lithium and bromine markets and generate results that exceeded expectations. For the year, excluding our Fine Chemistry Services business, which was sold in June of 2021, we increased net sales by 11% to $3.3 billion, which was in line with our previous guidance. Adjusted EBITDA grew 13% in 2021 to $871 million, surpassing the upper end of our guidance. Looking ahead, our outlook for 2022 has improved based primarily on favorable market conditions for lithium and bromine. We expect adjusted EBITDA to grow between 35% and 55% versus 2021, excluding Fine Chemistry Services. To continue driving this growth, we are focused on quickly bringing capacity online with accelerated investments….”

