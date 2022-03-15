UpCity Survey Results: Small Business Owners’ Take On Key Brands

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the publication of an extensive survey asking small business owners and employees about their digital marketing strategies and related processes.



The survey post, Small Business Owners’ Take On Key Brands , gathers insight from more than 600 small business professionals in the United States and Canada about their current digital marketing strategies, specifically what social media platforms these businesses are using and the reasons for doing so. The survey also explored how marketing professionals use review platforms in building online credibility for their businesses.

Statistical highlights include:

42% of small businesses view Facebook as their primary social media channel for digital marketing.

20% of small business owners do not use social media in their personal lives, citing privacy concerns as the main reason.

47% of both U.S. and Canadian small businesses rely on Google reviews for their review strategy.

59% of these respondents said they use Google reviews in their personal lives outside of work.

Jack Thornburg, VP of Organic Growth at UpCity, says that it’s no surprise that Google reviews take the lead when it comes to different review generation platforms.

“It makes sense that 47% of those surveyed are prioritizing Google reviews over other platforms,” Thornburg says. “The opportunities and synergy this can create for a small business’s SEO efforts to improve search ranking results are invaluable. If someone is looking for information about a company, that person is more likely to hop on Google first, then expand their research from there.”

