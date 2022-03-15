With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 1,106%, Let's Talk Interactive Ranks No. 9 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's Talk Interactive, a leading provider of telehealth solutions, announced today it was named No. 9 on Inc. Magazine's third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic region economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.

Since 2001, Let's Talk Interactive has provided virtual care solutions that empower providers to improve access to quality health care. The firm is a leader in creating custom, cutting-edge telemedicine solutions, including HIPAA-compliant video conferencing software that pairs seamlessly with a host of custom hardware solutions. Let's Talk Interactive's software can also be enhanced by its custom web and software development and provider network solutions that create long-term value for partners, improving patient acquisition and enhancing care access at any time, from any location in the world.

Arthur Cooksey, CEO, founder and chairman of Let's Talk Interactive commented, "We are honored to make our debut on the Inc. 5000, ranking as the ninth-fastest growing company in the Mid-Atlantic. For the last two decades, we've worked hard to continue to innovate and serve our partners with best-in-class telehealth solutions that are customized to fit their needs. The recognition from Inc. is very humbling and inspiring."

"Ranking in the top 10 fastest-growing companies in the region is a testament to our talented team and their dedication-especially over the last two years as telehealth has grown and evolved exponentially. This honor will support us as we continue on our amazing growth trajectory not only here in the U.S., but globally as well," added Josh Botbol, President of Let's Talk Interactive.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 131 private companies had an average growth rate of 161% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 7,365 jobs and $1.9 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy. Companies based in the Richmond and Washington, D.C., areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/mid-atlantic, starting March 15, 2022.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI) is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and the first telehealth solution on Amazon Web Services' cloud platform. Let's Talk Interactive arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities. Its innovative technology platform, recognized by Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s global inaugural Trailblazer Award, gives those in need instant access to care. For more information about Let's Talk Interactive, visit www.letstalkinteractive.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

