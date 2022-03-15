Jamf Announces Same-Day Support for Apple’s Spring Operating System Updates

MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it is prepared to support Apple’s iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, tvOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3, which became available this week. Jamf continues to offer same-day support, which allows customers to upgrade to the latest operating system the day it’s available. Through extensive testing in Apple’s beta releases, Jamf ensures compatibility for all of Apple’s spring releases across its solution portfolio.



Jamf is dedicated to helping organizations succeed with Apple and to achieve that mission, it is critical to support Apple’s releases the day they become available. This ensures customers can access new OS features immediately and IT can keep end users secure.

Protection from security vulnerabilities - Old versions of software present greater potential for security vulnerabilities and it is best to have users upgrade to the latest operating systems to protect against data breaches and system vulnerabilities.

Old versions of software present greater potential for security vulnerabilities and it is best to have users upgrade to the latest operating systems to protect against data breaches and system vulnerabilities. Minimize downtime - Customers who don’t have reliable same-day support can’t take advantage of the OS upgrades available and this may cause existing workflows to break resulting in end users experiencing downtime.

Customers who don’t have reliable same-day support can’t take advantage of the OS upgrades available and this may cause existing workflows to break resulting in end users experiencing downtime. Integrations remain intact - Organizations that use Apple services like Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager need vendors that support these Apple services to ensure existing workflows function as expected.

Organizations that use Apple services like Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager need vendors that support these Apple services to ensure existing workflows function as expected. Keeping end users productive - Apple operating systems introduce new features that support greater efficiency and productivity for organizations. Same-day support allows customers to access these features and accelerate their usage.

Apple operating systems introduce new features that support greater efficiency and productivity for organizations. Same-day support allows customers to access these features and accelerate their usage. Keeping end users happy - The ease of upgrading to new operating systems, combined with compelling new functionality, motivates many customers to update to the new software the day it goes live. In turn, users expect to be able to successfully update their devices the day a new operating system becomes available. By accelerating and supporting new key workflows and features from Apple, Jamf ensures customers’ expectations are met.

The ease of upgrading to new operating systems, combined with compelling new functionality, motivates many customers to update to the new software the day it goes live. In turn, users expect to be able to successfully update their devices the day a new operating system becomes available. By accelerating and supporting new key workflows and features from Apple, Jamf ensures customers’ expectations are met. Extending the value of Apple technology - Compatibility is key to preparing for Apple upgrades, providing same-day support that is both compatible and secure on day one allows customers to get the most out of their Apple technology.

Applications that are not running on the latest update can also pose a security threat to organizations. At JNUC 2021, Jamf announced the upcoming release of App Installers, a new streamlined way to deploy applications and automatically keep them up to date. This new workflow simplifies the process for IT to ensure all applications are running on the latest update without impacting end user productivity. App Installers will be available to customers soon.

“Old versions of software present greater potential for security vulnerabilities and with security threats on the rise, same-day support has never been more important. We are proud to deliver yet another year of same-day support for Apple’s latest operating systems, as we have since 2002,” said Nick Amundsen, senior vice president of strategy at Jamf. “Our customers have access to Apple’s new OS features today and have the confidence to know their data is protected and secured.”

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com .

Media Contact:

Aleena Kaleem | media@jamf.com