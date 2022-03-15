CinCor Pharma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 22, 2022

BOSTON, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.



Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time Domestic: 877-407-9039 International: 201-689-8470 Conference ID: 13727506 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1533175&tp_key=c99580e1e



A live, listen-only audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the CinCor Pharma, Inc. website or at the URL above. A replay will be available on the website approximately two hours following the live call for 30 days following the call. To access the live webcast, or the subsequent archived recording, please visit the Investors section of the CinCor website at www.CinCor.com.

About CinCor

CinCor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases.

