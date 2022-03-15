New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DNS Security Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment and Organization Size" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244555/?utm_source=GNW

The hybrid work models allow them to define a more flexible, digital, and rewarding future for their employees.



According to an article published by GENESIS INTEGRATION, 55% of US workers want a work pattern that allows the mix of working from home and office. 74% of Gen Z would prefer either working from home or splitting work time between home and work, as per the article published by GENESIS INTEGRATION.



With a rise in the adoption of a potentially permanent hybrid workforce, CISOs and IT directors are devising strategies to secure their business operations and resources within and outside their protected walls.Having control over traffic between each remote worker and the organization’s applications is important to reduce DNS security issues and ensure smooth business operations.



The DNS over HTTPS (DoH) offers new opportunities for organizations adopting remote working, creating complexity in managing application access and overall security.Further, the DoH also brings privacy concerns, as confirmed by 75% of respondents in the Global DNS Threat Report published by IDC; they consider DoH via public providers to be a main risk in experiencing DNS attacks.



Therefore, the growing implementation of hybrid work culture is creating significant opportunities for the future growth of the DNS security software market players.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global DNS Security Software Market

The tremendous spread of SARS-CoV-2 urged governments of different countries to impose strict restrictions on the movement of vehicles and humans.The consequent travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns enacted by the governments affected economies and industries in various countries, especially in 2020.



The lockdown imposition also resulted in the reduced production of commodities, goods, and services.



On the contrary, the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the growth of the DNS security software market in 2020 as millions of employees were asked to work remotely by their companies for the first time in history.As employees accessed corporate systems via less-secure home and public Wi-Fi networks, the remote working practices led to a rapid increase in queries for DNS, which further resulted in a rise in cyberattacks targeting DNS.



Several of these attacks use traditional methods such as tunneling, while others are based on newly discovered vulnerabilities such as SIGRed in Windows DNS, which was discovered in July 2020.According to the Global DNS Threat report 2021, globally, ~79% of organizations experienced DNS attacks in 2020.



Furthermore, the top DNS attacks included DNS phishing (~39%), DNS malware (~34%), DDoS attacks (~27%), DNS hijacking/credential attacks (~12%), DNS tunneling (~17%), zero-day vulnerabilities (~16%), and cloud instance misconfiguration abuse (~13%).



Based on deployment, the DNS security software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.In 2021, the cloud-based segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share.



Based on organization size, the DNS security software market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.In 2021, the large enterprises segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share.



Geographically, the DNS security software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, North America accounted for a significant market share in the global DNS security software market.



The overall DNS security software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the DNS security software market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the DNS security software market.



The key companies operating in the DNS security software market include Akamai Technologies; Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA); Comodo Security Solutions, Inc.; DNSFilter Inc.; DomainTools; Efficient IP; HelpSystems; Open Text Corporation; ScoutDNS, LLC; and TitanHQ.

