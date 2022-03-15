Stone Street Coffee Company Launches Nespresso® Compatible Espresso Capsules

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Street Coffee, one of the leading direct-to-consumer coffee companies, announced the release of its new Wall Street Espresso Blend Nespresso®* Compatible Capsules to meet the growing demand in the world of ready-to-brew coffee. Freshness is paramount to Stone Street Coffee, and the company is built on that foundation. From sourcing to quality assurance to their commitment to small-batch roasting, it ensures that its coffee beans are the best they can be.

After months of R&D, Stone Street is proud to release its Wall Street Espresso Nespresso®* Compatible Capsules. These capsules are made to be the perfect morning pick me up.

The Wall Street Espresso Nespresso®* Compatible Capsules come in a box of 10 capsules and use 100% Arabica beans from select regions of Central America with a touch of Ethiopian, the birthplace of coffee, and will be the perfect way to brighten up the day. This coffee is an ode to all traders and Wall Street finance experts out there - keep a box on your desk and don't miss a single tick in the trading room. Stone Street is delivering the energy everyone needs to get through their day as efficiently as possible. The essence of the perfect espresso coffee is captured within this capsule that, once brewed, will fill the entire room with its subtle & rich aromas that will awaken all senses.

"These capsules are the perfect way to brew amazing home espresso in the easiest way possible and will also be the perfect option for our partner hotels to offer a great in-room coffee experience for all guests. We're always striving to innovate and offer products that we are proud of, as innovation is the core component of our company. This product was crafted by selecting the most premium beans and being very qualitative during the entire production process to ensure peak freshness as our coffee is ground and incorporated into each capsule. We hope our customers will love these as much as we do," says Benjamin Elmalek - Director of E-Commerce and Marketing.

About Stone Street Coffee: Stone Street Coffee is an artisanal coffee roaster located in Brooklyn, NY, roasting since 2009. With an unparalleled approach to freshness, every bean they offer has been roasted just over the Brooklyn Bridge. They are dedicated to the fine art of artisanal coffee, with intimate, ethical relationships with the best coffee farms and growing regions. As of March 2022, Stone Street Coffee is one of the highest-rated brands on Amazon, and one of the most recognized coffee brands in the USA.

For more information: https://www.stonestreetcoffee.com

Press contact - Benjamin Elmalek- benjamin.elmalek@coperacocoffee.com - 215-341-2016

*Nespresso is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., and is not affiliated with Stone Street Coffee Company.

