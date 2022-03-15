New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DNA Digital Data Storage Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Sequencing ; Application ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244554/?utm_source=GNW

DNA digital data storage market can alter biological research and significantly impact human health, food security, and environmental sustainability since they are precise, relatively inexpensive, easy to use, and remarkably powerful.



Various healthcare organizations are energetically involved in activities related to DNA data storage.Evonetix, Molecular Assemblies, DNA Script, Helixworks Technologies, Kilobaser, and Synthomics are among the startups working on DNA data storage.



The US has various players operating in the global DNA digital data storage market. Also, Agilent Technologies Inc., CATALOG, and Microsoft Corporation are a few international companies offering their products and services across the country. Owing to the rising popularity and application of DNA digital data storage, market players are exploring potential opportunities by adopting organic and inorganic business strategies. For instance, in April 2021, PFU America Inc. (PFU) collaborated with the DNA Data Storage Alliance, directed by Twist Bioscience Corporation, Illumina Inc., Western Digital, and Microsoft. PFU is actively promoting digital transformation worldwide. Thus, the presence and active involvement of market players are propelling the adoption of DNA digital storage, further driving the growth of the DNA digital data storage market

