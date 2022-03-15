OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Confirms the Appointment of Its Official Auditors 

NEW YORK, NY, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. The Company has recently appointed AJSH & Co LLP as its auditors. Accordingly, AJSH has recently begun the audit of ILUS, expecting to complete it by the summer of 2022. After completing the audit, ILUS will file its Form 10 with the SEC to become a fully reporting entity. It will also change its registered name from Ilustrato Pictures International Inc to ILUS International Inc, and apply with OTC Markets to up list from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB.



AJSH & Co LLP is an independent firm of Chartered Accountants and business advisors based in New Delhi, India. AJSH is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) in the United States and is also ISO 9001:2015 certified. With over 14 years of profound experience, AJSH renders a wide array of professional services globally, including accounting and bookkeeping, audit and assurance, tax and regulatory, business consultation and corporate law advisory. In addition to this, AJSH has been rendering its assurance services to many other publicly listed companies (OTC markets and NASDAQ) in the United States.

ILUS chose AJSH as its auditors due to its capabilities, capacity, and knowledge of operations between the Middle East, Europe, and the United States, whilst being in a convenient time zone. AJSH is registered with the PCAOB, US as well as Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB, Canada). Its also a member of The International Accounting Group (TIAG), which is a worldwide alliance of independent accounting firms. AJSH has extensive growth plans for supporting US-based companies, and already holds extensive operations in the EMEA region. ILUS is confident that it will bring its filings earlier than the previously stated timeline of April 2023.

The audit of ILUS International is running in parallel to ILUS’ plans for Emergency Rescue Technologies (ERT) and its other subsidiaries, which ILUS has previously made its Shareholders aware of. ILUS confirms that up listing to the OTCQB does not detract from any plans it has for its subsidiaries, which are continuing simultaneously.

ILUS CEO, Nick Link, commented: “The progress we have made with our plans for ERT and other ILUS subsidiaries this year has been excellent. Now, in parallel, the parent company itself has the opportunity to up list to the OTCQB. This is another significant step forward for ILUS, especially since it is happening ahead of schedule. Given the interest in our company and the corresponding volume at which our stock trades, listing ILUS on the OTCQB will only attract even further interest from institutional investors and larger private investors. We are pleased that AJSH is onboard for this audit as they have worked with many NASDAQ companies with complex operations in regions such as ours. They are a good fit for our requirement, and we look forward to the completion of this audit in the summer.”

For further information on the companies, please see their communication channels:

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter: OTC_ILUS

Contact:

Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions,public conference calls and webcastsalso may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, considering the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels: