New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disposable Gloves Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material ; Type ; Application ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244553/?utm_source=GNW

However, the shortage of disposable gloves hinders the growth of the market.



Disposable gloves are used in the healthcare sector to avoid the transmission of infectious microorganisms between patients and physicians.These gloves are made from material such as latex, nitrile rubber, polyisoprene, polyvinyl, and neoprene.



Surgical gloves are available in two forms—powdered and powder-free.Cornstarch powder, lycopodium powder and talc are among the types of powder used in the gloves, which helps overcome the sweating issues and lubricate the gloves making them easy to use.



Powder-free gloves are used in sensitive surgeries; they are also used by people allergic to powder.Surgical gloves are available in various sizes, thus allowing surgeons and medical staff to carry out surgeries without interruptions.



Surgical gloves are of higher standards and highly sterile.



Another major factor leading to an increasing number of surgical procedures is the geriatric population.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of aged population (more than 60 years of age) will nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050.



The aging population of the world could lead to a substantial increase in the demand for surgical services.Additionally, surgeons need to plan accordingly to accommodate an expanded workload without compromising the quality of care.



There have been several changes made by geriatricians, orthopaedic surgeons, and anaesthetists to improve general facilities and services for surgical treatments.Hence, there is an increase in the number of surgical procedures for older people in the country.



According to the British Journal of Surgery, released in May 2019, the total number of elderly people undergoing surgeries reached 1,012,517 in 2015 from 544,998 in 1999. Also, it is estimated that more than 1.48 million people aged 75 years and above will undergo surgical procedures every year by 2030.



Healthcare-associated infections are the most frequent and adverse event in health-care delivery worldwide.Millions of patients get affected by healthcare-associated infections worldwide every year, which can increase the mortality rate and financial losses for healthcare systems.



According to the World Health Organization, in every 100 hospitalized patients, 7 in developed and 10 in developing countries will acquire at least one healthcare-associated infection. At any given time, the prevalence of healthcare-associated infections in developed countries varies between 3.5% and 12%. Similarly, according to estimates by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, ~4544,100 episodes of healthcare-associated infection affect 4131,000 patients per year in Europe. A recent European multicentre study reports that 51% of the infected patients are admitted to intensive care unit, in which ~30% of patients in ICUs are affected by at least one episode of healthcare-associated infection. The longer patients live in ICU, the more likely they become to get an infection. The median rate of infection in high-risk adult patients, on average, is 17.0 episodes per 1000 patient days. The use of invasive devices, such as central lines, urinary catheters, and ventilators is linked to the high frequency of infection.



Hospital-associated infections are one of the major causes of morbidity among patients. According to the study, ‘Nosocomial Pneumonia’, about 90% of hospital-acquired pneumonia is caused to the patients who are mechanically ventilated.



On the basis of material, the global disposable gloves market is segmented into natural rubber, nitrile, neoprene, polyethylene, and others.The natural rubber segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the nitrile segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the global disposable gloves market is segmented into powdered and powder-free.The powdered segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and the market for powder-free disposable gloves is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of application, the disposable gloves market is segmented into examination and surgical. The examination segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and the surgical segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS); US Food and Drug Administration (FDA); National Institute of Health (NIH); National Health Agency (ANVISA); European Medical Association; and Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare are a few of the secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244553/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________