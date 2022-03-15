Smart Inu (SINU) - The First Dog on the SmartDeFi Block

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryproCurrencyWire – There are many meme tokens, but only one stands apart from the rest: Announcing Smart Inu (“SINU”), the next-generation Inu token that merges fun with exceptional utility. Employing the revolutionary SmartDeFi technology, Smart Inu is creating the tools necessary for other SmartDeFi tokens to not only survive but thrive. Smart Inu is the first dog on the SmartDeFi block and primed to become the foremost dog-themed meme coin project in all of crypto.

Smart Inu, a hyper-deflationary and community-driven cryptocurrency, was launched via a fair and stealth introduction through the ground-breaking FEGex SmartDeFi deployer on BNB Smart Chain network. SINU is intrinsically safe—with no ownership and the project’s liquidity hosted within the token’s smart contract. The project leverages SmartDeFi’s exclusive Asset Backing technology, which provides a guaranteed baseline value that continuously grows with time. Since 50% of the supply was burned immediately at launch, the SINU token is destined to rapidly become more scarce, organically increasing a demand for the shrinking remaining supply. Paired with attractive holder reflections and a Smart Rising Price Floor, the SINU token will continue to grow in value and reward long-term holders forever.

The SINU project boasts a tremendous array of objectives, with a particular focus on supporting and elevating both existing and upcoming SmartDeFi projects. SINU’s List is a growing roster of premium quality SmartDeFi projects that are hand-picked by the highly experienced SINU project team. For projects yet to launch, SmartDeFi project leaders can consult directly with the SINU team to craft the perfect strategy and thereby achieve a stamp as one of SINU’s Approvals. By working together, SINU will be able to cast a spotlight on not only the best SmartDeFi projects, but the SmartDeFi technology itself. Although SINU is just getting started, it has already begun to radically change the status quo and achieve its goal of showing the world how truly revolutionary the SmartDeFi technology is.

Investors in the SINU project are quickly realizing the long-term potential of an investment today, based on the ripples already being made. Every project that the SINU team elevates through consultation pledges to buy and burn SINU creates intense pressure on the supply, increasing the value of every investor’s holdings. As SINU continues to rapidly achieve its roadmap goals, investors will soon have access to SINU’s Subs. This exclusive subscription service will be available only for SINU holders and will provide access to new additions to SINU’s List and Approvals rosters. Combined with real-time alerts for arbitrage opportunities, volume and price changes, investors in SINU will receive key advantages in the crypto market.

As the SINU ecosystem expands, several incredibly important and influential platforms will be born. SINU will soon launch its SINUX, a SmartDeFI Exchange that will provide investors with easy access to high-quality SmartDeFi projects. The forthcoming SINUversity will be an educational forum that will share information on technical analysis, market dynamics and other general topics, as well as curated content and step-by-step assistance on asset backing, SmartLend strategies, effective planning for SmartDeFi launches and much more. Investors holding the SINU token will also have access to premium content, again gaining an edge that can make crypto investing easier, safer and more effective.

Once the FEG ecosystem launches its SmartNFT (sNFT) technology, SINU plans to leverage the asset backing and SmartLend capabilities and enable seamless purchase of increasingly valuable NFTs with the SINU token. Furthermore, SINU is already planning to use sNFT capabilities in the creation of the metaverse-based SINUclub. This exclusive clubhouse will facilitate virtual social gatherings and offer investors outstanding opportunities, such as competitions, giveaways and a huge collection of other benefits.

Today, meme tokens are everywhere. But Smart Inu stands apart from them all. As the first community-owned meme project to leverage SmartDeFi technology, Smart Inu is merging fun with first-of-its-kind utility that demonstrates the true value of SmartDeFi. Smart Inu is helping to create a safer crypto space by enabling mass adoption of the revolutionary SmartDeFi launchpad platform. As the first dog on the SmartDeFi block, Smart Inu is ready to take on the world and achieve its mission: “By helping each other grow, we all grow together.”

Website: https://smartinutoken.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smart_inu

Telegram: https://t.me/SmartInuChat