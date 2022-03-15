Eating Disorder Treatment Facility Aster Springs Opens in Richmond, Virginia

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey"), nationally recognized for eating disorder and mental health treatment, is excited to announce the opening of its newest Eating Disorder Network facility, Aster Springs, an eating disorder treatment center for adult women. With this new Richmond treatment facility, Odyssey is expanding its diverse clinical presence in Virginia. Aster Springs addresses a prevalent need by providing individualized eating disorder treatment, multiple levels of care, and a home-like environment set in peaceful surroundings.

"Eating disorders are life-threatening and we've partnered with payors in determining where the need for high-quality care is highest," said Richard Clark, CEO at Odyssey. "The addition of Aster Springs to the Odyssey Eating Disorder Network family is significant in addressing the region's market demand for evidence-based eating disorder clinical care."

According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD):

9% of the U.S. population, or 28.8 million Americans, will have an eating disorder in their lifetime

10,200 deaths each year are the direct result of an eating disorder

Eating disorders are among the deadliest mental illnesses, second only to opioid overdoses

To meet this demand, Aster Springs offers comprehensive treatment for women struggling with eating disorders through a residential program (RTC) and a partial hospitalization program (PHP). In addition, an intensive outpatient program (IOP) will be available in partnership with our Pasadena Villa Outpatient - Richmond location. Opening later this month, the IOP will allow clients to step up or down into the appropriate level of care as needed.

At Aster Springs, the Clinical Team develops sustained, individualized recovery plans that incorporate proven, evidence-based therapies. Aster Springs partners with each client along with their families and clinical partners to provide integrative treatment that's delivered by licensed clinical therapists, registered dieticians, and additional trained clinical, culinary, and specialty support staff to support long-term recovery.

About Odyssey

Odyssey, formed in 2015, has a diverse clinical network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care within our Psychiatric Network and Eating Disorder Network including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living at over 20 locations and affiliated Odyssey Outpatient Network clinics in nine states with over 300 total beds.

Media Contact:

Vicki Smith

Chief Marketing Officer

vickis@odysseybh.com

615-864-8145

