MidwayUSA Receives 2021 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award

COLUMBIA, Mo., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidwayUSA, an internet retailer of JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING® for Shooting, Hunting and the Outdoors, is pleased to announce it was recently selected as one of three recipients of the 2021 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. A recipient of the 2009 and 2015 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, MidwayUSA is one of only two organizations to earn the award for a third time since the first award cycle in 1988. Past award recipients are eligible to apply for the award each five full years after receipt.

"At MidwayUSA, we relentlessly pursue continuous improvement and performance excellence to satisfy and engage our customers, employees, suppliers & partners, and shareholders," said Matt Fleming, President & CEO of MidwayUSA. "We are honored and thrilled to accept this award from the National Institute of Standards and Technology. The Baldrige Criteria for Performance Excellence helps us achieve our vision to be the best-run business in America and the most successful, most respected business in our industry, for the benefit of our customers."

The Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award is presented annually by the President of the United States to manufacturing, service, and small businesses, health care, education, and nonprofit organizations that apply and are judged to be outstanding in the seven Baldrige Criteria for Performance Excellence. Over the last 34 years, the National Institute of Standards and Technology has selected a total of 124 organizations to receive the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

"These award recipients demonstrate that a sustained commitment to quality management can lead to impressive results," said James Olthoff, who is performing the nonexclusive duties of the under secretary of commerce for standards and technology and NIST director. "I hope their accomplishments will encourage others to learn more about the Baldrige Program and how it can help them succeed in any industry."

MidwayUSA recognizes the application process as a leadership and development opportunity for Employees, and for the MidwayUSA organization as a whole. In alignment with its continued pursuit of performance excellence, MidwayUSA plans to apply for the award again in 2027.

About MidwayUSA

Both country kids from Missouri, Larry and Brenda Potterfield turned their passion for shooting sports into a career by opening a small gun shop in 1977 that would eventually become MidwayUSA (http://www.midwayusa.com). They instilled family values like honesty, integrity and respect for others into the business, and strive to maintain this culture with each Employee added to their growing team. For over 44 years, MidwayUSA has maintained an unyielding focus on Customer Satisfaction and continues to offer JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING® for Shooting, Hunting and the Outdoors.

