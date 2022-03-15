IZEA Announces Launch Into China

Orlando, Florida, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has entered the Chinese market and is bringing its Managed Services offering to companies looking to access North American audiences.



IZEA’s efforts, based in Beijing, will be led by industry veteran Zhifu Yan. Prior to joining IZEA, Zhifu held roles of advancing leadership responsibility within gaming, marketing, and technology at Alibaba Group, Changyou, and most recently HomeToGo, the world’s largest vacation rental search engine, where he served as China General Manager. He will be leveraging his prior experiences to further expand the company’s international footprint as part of IZEA’s Emerging Markets strategic plan announced earlier this year under the helm of Ross Yellowlees.

“We see a tremendous amount of opportunity to partner with Chinese companies who desire to reach consumers in the United States and around the globe,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “Influencer marketing has proved to be extremely effective at building awareness and driving sales for brands, and the largest Chinese brands are actively investing in the space. We will bring our experience, technology, and white glove service to the Chinese market with local representation.”

IZEA’s expansion into China provides a new platform for continued growth. Chinese companies like ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, have seen massive success in the U.S. and reports show 75% of new Amazon sellers were from China in 2021, making this an exciting time for IZEA to enter the market. The would-be staffing in China will enable IZEA to collaborate with Chinese firms in their native language, culture, and timezone while leveraging IZEA’s existing infrastructure.

If you are a Chinese company interested in influencer marketing visit cn.izea.com .

