ZeroBounce Ranks No. 52 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast List

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Email validation and deliverability company ZeroBounce takes no. 52 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, Inc. magazine announces today.

The prestigious ranking celebrates the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful independent small businesses in the Southeast.

"We thank our customers for their tremendous support through the years. Everything we do revolves around one single goal: to help them get more out of the emails they send," says ZeroBounce Founder and CEO Liviu Tanase. "Effective email marketing starts with healthy, valid data. Apart from email validation, ZeroBounce has built an extra suite of tools to help senders boost their deliverability. It's our relentless drive to make email better that's pushed us so far in such a short time," adds Tanase.

In the past two years, ZeroBounce has released three email deliverability tools, including a blacklist monitoring service. It also launched an email list enhancement feature, Activity Data. This feature provides customers with insights into their subscribers' email activity, thus improving database segmentation and targeting. Activity Data has impressive adoption rates, with more than 900 million data queries since its launch.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an award-winning email verification and deliverability platform. The service removes email typos, nonexistent and abusive email accounts, spam traps and other risky email addresses. Its email deliverability toolkit further supports the safe inbox delivery of transactional and marketing emails. The company operates a military-grade security infrastructure, ensuring the highest levels of data protection.

ZeroBounce has validated more than 12 billion emails and serves 150,000+ businesses in 190+ countries.

The company has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list three times consecutively, ranking no. 40 in 2020. In 2021, ZeroBounce was number 9 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list.

