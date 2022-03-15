Social Platform, TradesLink, Revolutionizes Recruitment for the Canadian Construction Industry

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradesLink, a social platform bringing Canadian trade professionals together, announced today that they have secured 15 initial Founding Partners. Each Founding Partner gains exclusive, unlimited access to TradesLink’s entire database of tradespeople — connecting employers and skilled trades through a unique, community-based online recruitment tool that aims to change the way recruitment in the construction industry is done.

Since the official release of the TradesLink app in December of last year, the Company has seen thousands of tradespeople from coast to coast join the community, in addition to partnerships with some of the largest commercial and industrial construction companies in Canada. A shortlist of some of the companies that have partnered with TradesLink include:



- Almita Piling

- Flint, a Division of ClearStream

- International Cooling Tower

- Jardeg

- Nu Edge Construction

- Petrin Mechanical

- SMS Equipment

- Synergy Projects

- WorleyCord

“The level of support that we have received from tradespeople and their employers is incredible,” stated Rob Bartko, Co-Founder of TradesLink. “A platform like TradesLink is long overdue. I’m proud to say that we are a building a strong community that will benefit the careers of tradespeople.”

Laura Trapp, HR/Recruitment Manager, International Cooling Tower Inc., and a former General Manager of Golderado Contracting Corp (A labour division of EllisDon), commented, “I’m excited to see the level of innovation TradesLink is bringing to the construction industry. A platform to connect with the workforce that we rely on is something that we have needed for a long time.”

“Pairing the skilled labour workforce with advanced recruitment search tools is very exciting as we aim to hire multiple heavy equipment technicians, welders, electricians, and more, over the coming years. We are eager to see this platform grow and continue building a community of skilled trades professionals,” affirmed Kelly-Ann Cordner, Executive Vice President, Human Resources & CHRO, SMS Equipment.

About TradesLink



Edmonton-based TradesLink—founded by tradespeople, for tradespeople—is a social platform dedicated to cultivating the best online community for Canadian trade professionals. Built with a focus on value, TradesLink, also described as ‘Canada’s LinkedIn for the trades’, is the best platform to connect tradespeople to job opportunities and improve their craft. Available for free on the Apple & Google Play app stores. Interested parties can learn more at www.gettradeslink.com