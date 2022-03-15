TestEquity announces partnership with Quest Technology

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the leading test and measurement distributor, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Quest Technology International, an established and trusted interconnect supplier.

The partnership will allow engineers and telecom industry professionals access to Quest’s diverse product selection of interconnect products via TestEquity's expansive distribution network. The popular copper patch cord cables are in stock at TestEquity. Quest products are high quality, price-competitive and conform to industry standards such as U.L., ETL, and RoHS. Their products support network installation, telecommunications, broadcast and security systems industries and trusted globally.

"Quest Technology products are a great valuable addition to our product line. Their diverse offering will benefit the countless engineers and technicians who use our products," said Scott Maclin, VP of Product Management at TestEquity. "We're excited to forge even stronger alliances with our partners and deliver breakthrough value to our consumers."



"Combining TestEquity's superior distribution expertise and our world-class supply chain, the partnership will help customers access even better service. We are very excited about what the future holds for both of us," said Quest Technology Business Development Manager, Jerry Lopez.



Quest Technology is member of BICSI (Building Industry Consulting Service International), a professional association supporting the information technology systems (ITS) industry. Quest is also a member of the Security Industry Association (SIA), the leading trade association for electronic and physical security solution providers, with more than 750 innovative member companies representing more than 300,000 security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry.

About Quest Technology International

Quest Technology International is an established interconnect supplier offering a diverse product selection of interconnect products including UL & ETL verified networking data and voice solutions, RF connectors, installation tools and testers, computer connectivity, USB, HDMI and Cat5E / Cat6 / Cat6A cabling solutions, and related products. Quest is committed to providing a stable source of quality products for industries servicing installation of Networks; Telecommunications; Broadcast; Security Systems; Low-Voltage & HDMI video products; MRO and OEM for commercial and residential markets.

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry's largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry's highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

Contact:

Lacey Nichols

Director of Marketing

lacey.nichols@testequity.com