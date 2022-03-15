PIMCO Foundation Invests $1 Million in Economic Empowerment Partnerships

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, is proud to announce that the PIMCO Foundation is partnering with two organizations to help create economic empowerment at the intersection of racial and gender equality.



The $1 million allocation will be split equally between Black Girl Ventures and FreeFrom.

In addition to providing funding to both organizations, PIMCO will offer resources, skills and expertise through pro bono work and volunteer activities. “PIMCO is pleased to partner with these organizations because they aim to facilitate growth, progress and success in their communities,” said Emmanuel Roman, Managing Director and PIMCO’s Chief Executive Officer. “These partnerships reinforce our longstanding commitment to gender equality by equipping the most vulnerable with access to capital, skills and networks to achieve financial security in order to thrive.”

Black Girl Ventures helps fund and scale tech-enabled, revenue-generating businesses founded by people who identify as Black or Brown women. The goal is to help create economic advancement through entrepreneurship by providing access to investment and social capital, community and capacity building opportunities.



FreeFrom is dedicated to dismantling the nexus between intimate partner violence and financial insecurity. Their mission is to make safety affordable for all survivors of intimate partner violence so that they can build lives free from violence for themselves and their children.

