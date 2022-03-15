Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy Expands Into Arizona Market With Acquisition of Sunwest LTC Pharmacy

LINCOLN, Neb., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy, a 100% Employee-Owned Long-Term Care Pharmacy, has expanded services in the Arizona market and is formally announcing the acquisition of Sunwest LTC Pharmacy in Phoenix, Arizona. Sunwest LTC Pharmacy has proudly been serving long-term care providers throughout the greater Phoenix area for over seven years. The acquisition took place on March 1, 2022.

Scott Louderback, President of Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy, had this to say: "We are very excited to announce that the Sunwest LTC team is becoming part of the Neighborhood family of pharmacies, allowing us to partner and extend our core values of Trust, Innovation, Assurance, Advocacy, and Collaboration to the Arizona market. Together, we will strive to provide genuine, honest, and compassionate healthcare to all patients and caregivers. We believe in the power of people helping people and, with the addition of robotics and staff collaboration, enhancing our service offering is priority."

Moving forward, the Phoenix-based pharmacy will continue providing quality services to its current customers, operating as Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy. As a new Neighborhood LTC location, the combined team will build on current relationships and create new ones with organizations throughout Arizona. Industry-leading technology and processes will be implemented at the Phoenix location, which will support both local team members and customers through improved accuracy and efficiencies.

The mission of Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy is to provide the best pharmacy services and genuine quality care to the patients it serves and the professionals involved in their care.

The Neighborhood Way means:

High-Touch, Boutique Service at Scale

Leading Technology-Enabled Techniques

Intentional, Redundant Checks and Balances

Unrivaled Ancillary Support Services

This acquisition is part of Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy's ongoing geographical expansion. The company currently provides high-touch LTC pharmacy services in several markets throughout six states, headquartered out of Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy

We are an independently owned pharmacy that specializes in weekly and monthly compliance packaging of prescription medications and injection services. We tailor our services to the needs of residential providers of I/DD and children's services, transitional or assisted living, skilled nursing, and re-entry services. We are known for our high level of customer service and understanding of how pharmacy services impact direct care operations.

Learn more about us today at www.neighborhoodrx.com.

