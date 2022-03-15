Peapod Digital Labs Launches New System for Private Brands Product and Packaging Specifications

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapod Digital Labs will leverage a cloud-based platform from Trace One, an industry leader in business solutions for consumer-packaged goods (CPG), for product and packaging specifications of private brand products across all the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA. Beginning with a pilot that launched in early March, the comprehensive online platform will be used to manage product formulation, labeling statements and claims, quality and testing parameters, and packaging substrate data to promote regulatory compliance, satisfy company standards and meet consumer expectations.



“The Private Brands team has worked hard to remove unwanted ingredients from its portfolio of private label products to promote transparency and sustainable practices, and to reduce our plastic and packaging waste,” says Danielle Harper, Director of Product Excellence, Private Brands, Peapod Digital Labs. “Partnering with Trace One is an important next step in ensuring that we meet consumers’ expectations about visibility to the ingredients in a product, where it was made and if sustainable and/or ethical practices were used in production.”

The new application will also benefit vendors by creating one single source of validated and approved private label portfolio data. With real-time, online access, vendors will be able to report packaging and product information easily, providing accuracy across all Ahold Delhaize USA companies. The solution also ensures accurate labeling, helps identify opportunities for alignment and increases efficiency in reporting on improvements towards sustainability objectives.

What does this new process mean?

During the coming months, the Private Brands team at Peapod Digital Labs will be working with the Trace One team to complete the configuration of the new solution. Starting in June 2022, all suppliers of Peapod Digital Labs private brands products will be required to use the new system.

About Peapod Digital Labs

Peapod Digital Labs is the digital and commercial engine of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA. As the innovation lab for the U.S. brands, which includes Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, Peapod Digital Labs promotes digital and e-commerce innovation, technology and experience to meet the changing needs of customers of each Ahold Delhaize USA local brand, regardless of when, where and how consumers choose to shop. Learn more at www.peapoddigitallabs.com.

About Trace One

Founded in 2001, Trace One is the world's largest collaborative retail business platform for consumer-packaged goods (CPG). Trace One offers a suite of integrated cloud solutions for the creation and management of CPG products. We've created a global community of 5,000+ brand owners spanning more than 100 countries. Our smart solutions let them collaborate and innovate on remarkable products worth over $300 billion every year. We've been helping them create products that consumers really want since 2001, through bigger (and faster) thinking.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Theresa Funk