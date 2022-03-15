IBA and Tractebel announce partnership to support proton therapy construction projects

English French Dutch

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, March 15, 2022 IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, and Tractebel, a global engineering company, announced today a partnership agreement to support IBA’s customers with their proton therapy design and construction projects.

As part of the agreement, IBA will promote Tractebel’s consulting services to its prospective customers relating to the design and construction of their proton therapy facilities. Tractebel’s unique experience in providing engineering services, consultancy and training in complex healthcare activities will be a valuable extension to IBA’s customer offering, providing customers with support in the construction process. Co-marketing activities and extended services offerings will also be offered to supply IBA’s customers with more detailed information on proton therapy construction projects and Tractebel’s expertise.

The two companies have already collaborated on several projects, such as structural integrity reviews in the event of an earthquake, cost estimation tools for IBA’s Proteus facilities, stability studies related to the installation of a Proteus®ONE1 system into an existing Proteus®PLUS1 vault and engineering support for the design of proton therapy facilities including BIM (Building Information Modeling) model.

Luk Herremans, Executive Vice President Commercial Operations Proton Therapy at IBA said: “We have worked for several years with Tractebel on a variety of projects. It has enabled Tractebel to gain an extensive knowledge of the building requirements of our proton therapy systems, making them the perfect design and engineering partner. Listening to the market, there is an obvious need for a company that can guide our customers through the design and building journey and help them to make it as efficient and smooth as possible. We look forward to collaborating with Tractebel to offer an even more complete service to the market.”

Bernard Dereeper, Head of Business Development & Strategy – Business Line Nuclear at Tractebel added: “We are honored to join forces once again with IBA, a global leader in proton therapy and medical equipment. Combining our expertise in designing medical installations, our nuclear- and radiation-related competences and our multidisciplinary approach with IBA’s world-class radiation therapy technology will enable us to offer high-level and fully integrated services from facilities' design and engineering to the system itself. We are proud that our engineers’ know-how will contribute to improving cancer treatment around the world.”

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About Tractebel

Tractebel is a global engineering company delivering game-changing solutions for a carbon-neutral future. Insights gathered during our more than 150 years of experience in energy, urban, nuclear and water projects combined with local expertise allow us to tackle complex future-oriented projects. By connecting strategy, design, engineering and project management, our community of 5,000 imaginative experts helps companies and public authorities create positive impact towards a sustainable world, where people, planet and profit collectively thrive. Tractebel is part of the ENGIE Group, a global reference in low-carbon energy and services, and has offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. In the healthcare sector, Tractebel provides full scope engineering and consultancy services from design, construction and operation support to decommissioning of radiotherapy and nuclear medicine facilities.

More information can be found at: https://tractebel-engie.com/en

1 Proteus®ONE and Proteus®PLUS are brand names of Proteus 235





