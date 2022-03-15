Spartan Medical Associates Open New Location in Charlotte NC, Treating Men and Women with Hormone Replacement Therapy and TRT

Charlotte, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading hormone replacement specialists Spartan Medical Associates, who are based in North Carolina, have today announced the opening of a new treatment location in Charlotte.

With an already well-established customer base in Charlotte NC, the new location will ensure that both men and women have a central location to receive treatments for menopause / perimenopause, low testosterone, suboptimal thyroid hormone, PCOS, weight loss and hormone therapy.

Utilizing vast experience in the industry, spearheaded by industry-leading physicians Dr. Robert Driver and Dr. Douglas Miller, Spartan Medical Associates will provide treatments to residents in and around Charlotte NC who feel that their quality of life is being negatively impacted by a decline in hormone production or decreased testosterone.

Below, we outline what clients can expect at the newly opened Spartan Medical Associates location in Charlotte North Carolina:

A new centralized medical office near Charlotte North Carolina:

Conveniently located near Charlotte NC, the new medical office provides a concierge style treatment and medicine service that is physician directed for self-administration at home, with advanced monitoring and customized administration.

Clients only need to come to the medical office 1-2 times per year, which saves hours in travel and avoids time being wasted sitting in doctors’ waiting rooms.

Full details of the newly opened Charlotte medical office can be found on the Spartan Medical Associates website. The address is as follows:

10716 Carmel Commons Blvd Suite 140, Unit 4, Charlotte, NC 28226y

Why clients seek hormone and testosterone replacement therapy in Charlotte NC:

While part of the natural aging process, a decline in hormone production and testosterone can adversely affect both physical and mental health. Many of the clients at Spartan Medical Associates experience low muscle mass, feelings of depression, a lack of energy, impaired cognition or brain dog, issues with weight or sex-related concerns such as a low sex drive.

The treatments from Spartan Medical Associates, carried out by board-certified physicians, utilize advanced clinical judgment and blood testing to provide home self-administration protocols. These treatments are designed to tackle issues such as poor concentration, fatigue, loss of libido, erectile dysfunction, depression and weight gain.

Spartan Medical Associates typically help men and women over the age of 30 to regain energy, motivation, concentration and desire, customizing programs based on symptoms, with excessive blood testing to inform effective treatment plans.

The treatments provided at the new medical office in Charlotte NC:

While Spartan Medical Associates provide a broad range of treatments, two of the most popular in Charlotte NC are hormone replacement therapy and testosterone replacement therapy.

Hormone and testosterone replacement therapy

A decline in hormone production typically starts when women hit 40 years of age and when men are between 30 and 40 years of age. Although completely natural, a drop in estrogen and progesterone comes with many unwanted symptoms. Women can also experience a decline in thyroid function and testosterone levels.

Hormone replacement therapy is designed to pinpoint the symptoms individuals are experiencing and provide treatments that can boost the quality of life.

Testosterone replacement therapy

A decline in testosterone doesn’t just impact libido. Despite men and women’s sex drives being impacted, along with issues such as erectile dysfunction, it can also negatively affect physical health. Clients experience fluctuations in weight and muscle mass, and mental distain, such as a lack of focus, motivation, and even feelings of depression.

Testosterone replacement therapy from Spartan Medical Associates restores your body’s ability to regulate the hormones needed to maintain your energy, balance your weight, and sustain mental clarity as you age.

More Information

Spartan Medical Associates specializes in physician managed Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy for men and women to treat menopause/perimenopause, low testosterone in men/women, suboptimal thyroid hormone, PCOS, weight loss and hormone therapy for traumatic brain injury. Our focus is to effectively treat symptoms of aging and improve quality of life for patients through our highly individualized approaches to BHRT and evidence-based protocols. Learn more via the website: https://www.spartanmedicalassociates.com/charlotte-nc/

