Taboola signs three-year deal with Insider; Announcement culminates decade-long partnership

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a renewed partnership with Insider , the popular global news and lifestyle publisher owned by Berlin-based Axel Springer . The new three-year deal marks a decade-long brand partnership in which Taboola has provided audience recommendations to readers and viewers of Insider.

Since 2015, Insider has leveraged Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated tool that provides Insider’s audience with personalized content and targeted advertisements that generate both audience engagement and revenue for Insider. Since the partnership began, Insider has seen double-digit growth in both engagement of recirculated content and revenue.

"Taboola has been a valued, long-standing partner of Insider,” said Barbara Peng, President of Insider Inc. “We’re delighted to deepen our relationship with Taboola, which has been a useful tool for our readers and viewers to discover interesting content from around the web. Taboola has ultimately helped us drive more valuable user engagement with our brand.”

“Insider is a must-read for anyone who wants to discover their passions, whether in business, technology, arts, or entertainment,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “To play a part in Insider’s continued growth, while also becoming their longest-standing partner in our space, is a testament to the mutual trust and benefits we’ve developed. Our focus on technology innovation and delivering real value to Insider has been key to forging our 10-year partnership. I look forward to continuing to grow together with Insider and its team.”

