EFI Launches Enhanced Platform for Nozomi Single-Pass Inkjet Presses 

MUNICH, Germany, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the CCE International Corrugated and Carton Exhibition, Electronics For Imaging, Inc. announced its newest ultra-high-speed inkjet solution for the corrugated market – the EFI™ Nozomi 14000 LED press. This advanced direct-to-board digital press leverages world-class Nozomi single-pass UV LED inkjet technology with improvements that bring enhanced productivity, reliability, value and flexibility to the industrial packaging segment.



Available this year, the 1.4-metre-wide press runs at faster speeds up to 100 linear metres per minute with new productivity modes, offering remarkable throughput while meeting corrugated packaging manufacturers’ needs for more compact production lines. The Nozomi 14000 LED also boasts a robust design for heavy industrial use, high reliability and high productivity. It offers packaging converters high uptime plus the versatility to print nearly all board flute types, with enhancements to automatically reject damaged boards without stopping print production.

The digital solution for success in mainstream packaging operations

“This next evolution in EFI’s breakthrough Nozomi technology delivers a tailor-made solution to meet the current demands of the industrial packaging segment,” said Evandro Matteucci, vice president and general manager, Packaging & Building Materials, EFI. “This remarkable new press builds on the industry leading technology that defines our Nozomi platform to balance the many requirements crucial to successful day-to-day corrugated packaging operations in a manufacturing plant. The EFI Nozomi 14000 LED is the robust industrial solution the market has been waiting for.”

Users can choose from a range of configurations to complement individual needs, with single or dual bottom feeder options, a roller coater capable of applying varying amounts of primer, an optional varnish station that allows for a range of gloss or satin finishes, and full or bundle stacker options. Available with up to six colours, including white, the EFI Nozomi 14000 LED press’s high-viscosity inks provide outstanding colour registration and coverage, and its high-speed, non-clogging, high-performance jetting printheads deliver unrivalled accuracy and smooth colour gradients.

The new press features powerful image management and data collection software, as well as a new, intuitive, user-friendly interface. The latest-version EFI Fiery® NZ-1000 digital front end (DFE) used to drive the press features the new Fiery system platform – Fiery FS500 Pro – enabling quick processing and outstanding colour management at full press speeds. Plus, the Fiery DFE can connect users with EFI IQ™, a robust, comprehensive suite of cloud business intelligence and management solutions.

Unlocking digital’s sustainable potential in digital print

The new press takes the award-winning, proven high-volume EFI Nozomi capabilities used by packaging businesses worldwide to an even broader swath of the packaging industry. Businesses from independent box plants and start-ups to integrated paper companies will find the EFI Nozomi 14000 LED to be a durable, reliable, sustainable and efficient digital alternative to analogue corrugated production. It delivers energy-efficient productivity, with virtually no volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and up to 35 percent lower energy consumption than flexo printing. The press also significantly reduces ink and board waste compared with flexo and litho-lamination. Plus, unlike analogue printing methods, it does not require water for cleaning, reducing converters’ costs and their environmental footprint.

EFI Nozomi is the industry’s best single-pass inkjet corrugated technology in terms of power consumption efficiency, according to testing by the Fogra Research Institute for Media Technologies against the ISO 20690 energy standard. Plus, EFI Nozomi is the only single-pass inkjet offering in the industry to have its output certified for OCC recyclability and repulpability by the Western Michigan University Recycling, Paper and Coating Pilot Plant – a leading certification organisation for corrugated recycling.

EFI’s expertise in industrial digital printing, and its broad installed base of single-pass equipment, make it the ideal consultative technology provider for converters making the move to digital corrugated packaging production. Beyond equipment installation, EFI closely collaborates with customers through the necessary technology adoption curve, offering a 12-week ramp-up and training programme, a one-year warranty, and 24/7 remote and in-person service maintenance packages. Nozomi 14000 LED users can also take advantage of additional professional services that help them get the very most out of their digital investments, including advanced training in prepress, colour management, sales and more.

For more information about high-volume, sustainable digital corrugated production on the EFI Nozomi 14000 LED press, visit nozomi.efi.com.

EFI™ is a global technology company, leading the worldwide transformation from analogue to digital imaging.

