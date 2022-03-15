Fueled by Employees’ Passion to Empower People, Schools and Communities to Stay Safe and Thrive, Navigate360 Earns 2022 Great Place to Work® Certification™

RICHFIELD, OH, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigate360 is proud to have earned a Great Place to Work® Certification™ for the first time. The prestigious award, based entirely on what current employees say about their experience, is a true representation of employees’ deep connection to the Navigate360 mission of empowering people, schools and communities to stay safe and thrive.

“This is a very proud moment for our growing organization,” said CEO JP Guilbault. “We are mission-based, and our team members are the ones who bring that mission to life. Their dedication, trust and engagement led to this national recognition, and we could not be more grateful for their efforts day in and day out.

“To know that our team members are seeking new skills, new opportunities and career expansion within our organization during a time like the ‘Great Resignation’ is inspiring. With nearly 40% growth in new positions and more than one-third of the workforce growing through promotions and expanding scopes of responsibility, we are fulfilling our promise of providing challenging and meaningful work and greater income opportunity for our passionate team members,” Guilbault continued.

This year, 83% of Navigate360 employees said it’s a great place to work – 26 points higher than the average U.S. company. Other high marks included ratings such as:

93% of people care about each other

92% feel they can take time off from work when they think it is necessary

92% say when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome

90% of employees feel good about the ways Navigate360 contributes to the community

“We make the employee experience a top priority every day,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Alex Teodosio. “We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Navigate360. They are the reason we obtained the Great Place to Work® Certification™.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work® Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work®. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Navigate360 is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

WE’RE LOOKING FOR MORE TOP TALENT!

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Looking to grow your career at a mission-based organization that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at navigate360.com/careers.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 is the leader in holistic safety and wellness solutions. Our revolutionary model spans the full spectrum of safety, including threat detection and prevention, mental health and wellness, and safety management and preparedness – backed by research and developed by industry experts. We provide the tools necessary to save and enhance lives.

About Great Place to Work® Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work® Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing an outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work for All™.