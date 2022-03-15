The Global Elastomeric Coatings Market is expected to grow by $ 790.3 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period

New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Elastomeric Coatings Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244739/?utm_source=GNW

48% during the forecast period. Our report on the elastomeric coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing consumption of thermoplastic elastomer coatings in the automotive industry, the high demand for energy-efficient roof systems, and the popularity of tilt-up concrete in buildings. In addition, increasing consumption of thermoplastic elastomer coatings in the automotive industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The elastomeric coatings market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The elastomeric coatings market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Silicone

• Acrylic

• Urethane



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa

• China

• US

• Japan

• Germany

• India



This study identifies the burgeoning construction industry as one of the prime reasons driving the elastomeric coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, the burgeoning construction industry, growth opportunities in emerging economies such as China and India, and rising popularity of do-it-yourself activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the elastomeric coatings market covers the following areas:

• Elastomeric coatings market sizing

• Elastomeric coatings market forecast

• Elastomeric coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading elastomeric coatings market vendors that include 3M Co., Acry tech Coatings Inc., Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Choksey Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Cloverdale Paint Inc., Dow Inc., DuluxGroup Ltd., DURABUILD, Henry Co., Jotun AS, Kamsons, LATICRETE International Inc., Masco Corp., Master Builders Solutions Deutschland GmbH, Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd., PDI Roof Coatings, PPG Industries Inc., Progressive Painting Inc., Sika AG, The Sherwin-Williams Co., and Univar Solutions Inc. Also, the elastomeric coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244739/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________