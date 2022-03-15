Semantic Web Company and WAND, Inc. Announce New Partnership

DENVER, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WAND, Inc. announced a new partnership with Semantic Web Company. This partnership will blend the offerings of Semantic Web's taxonomy management system with WAND's taxonomies to accelerate client time to delivery.

"The combination of WAND Taxonomies and Semantic Web Company's A.I. search algorithms, knowledge graphs, and taxonomy management system increases the accuracy of these algorithms and slashes time to value for customers," says Ross Leher, CEO at WAND, Inc. "The barriers of creating taxonomies from scratch — things which have previously caused significant delays to enterprise content management projects — have been eliminated."

Florian Bauer, Chief Solutions Officer at Semantic Web Company, points to the win-win solutions which are possible now: "PoolParty opens up the use of WAND's world-class domain taxonomies to jump-start enterprise search, text analytics, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, knowledge graphs, and sentiment analysis. Based on a solid taxonomy, customers can invest more time and effort in customizing and thus fine-tuning their Knowledge Graph applications."

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Informing A.I. Engines with a curated knowledge model

Speeding up time to delivery for projects

An extensibility to all domains of knowledge

Bundled pricing of WAND Taxonomies and PoolParty license

About the Partnership:

About WAND, Inc.: WAND, Inc. develops multi-lingual taxonomies to improve the way our clients search and organize unstructured and semi-structured information. WAND is the premier source for industry vertical taxonomies, and specialty domain taxonomies. The breadth and coverage of WAND's taxonomy library is unmatched, and for years, WAND Taxonomies have been used by thousands of companies around the world to organize information. Applications, where WAND Taxonomies are being deployed, include enterprise content management, enterprise search, behavioral targeting, big data, text analytics, business intelligence, semantic technologies, local search, Artificial Intelligence, knowledge graphs, and sentiment analytics.

WAND is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and serves companies globally.

About Semantic Web Company: The Semantic Web Company is the vendor of flagship product PoolParty Semantic Suite, the most complete and advanced semantic middleware platform on the global market. For several years in succession, the company has been featured in Gartner publications as a "Sample Vendor" in the Gartner Hype Cycles and a "Visionary" in the Magic Quadrant for Metadata Solutions. Additionally, SWC is proud to be continuously named a "Company that matters in knowledge management" and a "Trailblazer" for semantic AI in KMWorld's annual reports. With a customer base of Global 2000 companies, Semantic Web Company is dedicated to helping customers roll out their knowledge management and AI strategies within their organizations.

Semantic Web Company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria, with branches in the UK, Germany, and USA.

To learn more about WAND, Inc. and Semantic Web Company's partnership, or to schedule an interview with Ross Leher, please call +1 (303) 623-1200 or email rleher@wandinc.com. You can also check out WAND, Inc. at: www.wandinc.com and Semantic Web Company at: www.semantic-web.com

