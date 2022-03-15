Facebook Live Event: USDA Researchers Share Best Tips for Raising Healthy Backyard Chickens

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: More and more people are buying small chicken coops and setting them up in their backyards as pets or for producing farm-fresh eggs. But how many know the proper way to keep the chickens and their families safe. The USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) will host a Facebook Live event that is sure to educate and inform backyard enthusiasts of the safety measures needed to protect chickens and humans!

WHO: USDA ARS Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SEPRL) Director David Swayne and Veterinary Medical Officer Anne Hurley-Bacon will share best practices such as sanitation methods to avoid the spread of diseases caused by microorganisms that could harm humans as well as the chickens. They will also highlight step-by-step tips to start raising your own backyard chickens and how to keep them happy and stress-free.

WHEN: March 16, 2022 at 1pm EST.

WHERE: The Official USDA-ARS Facebook Page

WHY: The Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SEPRL) was established in 1962 and its mission is to provide scientific solutions to national and international exotic, emerging and endemic poultry viral diseases through research. These solutions are key contributors to protect public health.

The Agricultural Research Service is the U.S. Department of Agriculture's chief scientific in-house research agency. Daily, ARS focuses on solutions to agricultural problems affecting America. Each dollar invested in agricultural research results in $17 of economic impact.

