Grieg Seafood ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade - primary insiders

Erik Holvik, CCO in Grieg Seafood ASA, has on 15 March 2022 acquired 5 193 Grieg Seafood ASA shares. 5 150 shares of NOK 102.0154 per share and 43 shares of NOK 102.20 per share. Total shareholding after this share purchase is 5 837 shares.

M. N. Kathleen Offman Mathisen, CHRO in Grieg Seafood ASA, has on 15 March 2022 acquired 1 990 Grieg Seafood ASA shares at NOK 99.95 per share. Total shareholding after this share purchase is 14 370 shares.

Kristina Furnes, Global Communication Manager in Grieg Seafood ASA, has on 15 March 2022 acquired 2 925 Grieg Seafood ASA shares at NOK 103.6961 per share. Total shareholding after this share purchase is 3 569 shares

Vidar Aamo Nikolaisen, Regional Director in Grieg Seafood Finnmark AS, has on 15 March 2022 acquired 3 020 Grieg Seafood ASA shares at NOK 100.70 per share. Total shareholding after this share purchase is 3 484 shares.

Trond Kathenes, CDO in Grieg Seafood ASA, has on 15 March 2022 acquired 2 930 Grieg Seafood ASA shares at NOK 103.52 per share. Total shareholding after this share purchase is 2 930 shares.





They are all part of Grieg Seafood ASA's synthetic share option program, and in this connection, they have an obligation to hold shares in Grieg Seafood ASA.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and art. 19 of the market abuse regulation.