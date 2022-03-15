Westwood One Presents Exclusive Multiplatform Audio Coverage of the 2022 NCAA® Men’s Basketball Tournament

March Madness® Broadcasts Connect College Hoops Fans and Consumers across Multiple Platforms--500+ Radio Stations, SiriusXM, NCAA March Madness Live™, and on TuneIn Premium; plus via Free Online Streaming at WestwoodOneSports.com, The Varsity Network App, and on Alexa-Enabled Devices

Network’s Coverage Includes the Final Four® in Spanish, sponsored by Werner Ladder

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA’s Westwood One (NASDAQ: CMLS), the largest audio network in the U.S. and the official network radio partner of the NCAA, will once again be home to every bounce, basket, and buzzer beater of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Coverage will tip off with First Four® action on Tuesday, March 15th, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to hear play-by-play action from all 67 men’s basketball games including 32 first-round and second-round games, plus regional semifinals and finals. In addition, Westwood One will also broadcast live coverage of NCAA Men’s Final Four® on Saturday, April 2 and the National Championship Game on Monday, April 4 in both English and Spanish. Westwood One will also provide numerous "cut-ins" to other games throughout the tournament.

Where to Listen

Westwood One’s complete NCAA men's tournament coverage can be heard on terrestrial radio stations nationwide and via SiriusXM. All 67 Division I men’s games will also be streamed online for free at NCAA.com/MarchMadness and on westwoodonesports.com. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA March Madness Live app or The Varsity Network app. Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking to “Play NCAA March Madness on Westwood One.” TuneIn.com premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

All-Star Broadcast Team

The trio of Kevin Kugler, PJ Carlesimo, and Clark Kellogg will announce all the action for the Final Four and the National Championship in English. Kellogg will serve as a studio analyst for both CBS Sports and Turner Sports’ television coverage in addition to Westwood One’s audio coverage. Immediately following the pregame show broadcast on the TV set, Kellogg will make his way courtside to the Westwood One radio broadcast position to join Kugler and Carlesimo to call the game. Then he will rejoin TV for halftime before repeating the process in the second half and postgame. For the first time, Andy Katz will serve as courtside reporter; Doug Gottlieb and three-time NCAA Player of the Year and Hall of Famer Bill Walton will provide pregame, halftime, and postgame analysis from the Final Four and National Championship in New Orleans.

Westwood One will present the Spanish-language broadcast for the fifth time. The game will be called by Rafael Hernandez Brito and former All-American Greivis Vásquez, and hosted by Carlos Morales.

In addition to Kellogg, Carlesimo, and Walton, Westwood One's coverage of NCAA March Madness® will also feature a wealth of renowned commentators and analysts including former All-Americans Robbie Hummel and Dan Dickau; former SEC Player of the Year Will Perdue; former coaches Steve Lavin and Fran Fraschilla; and former college stars Austin Croshere, Jordan Cornette, and Jon Crispin.

The roster of tournament play-by-play announcers will include Kugler, Ryan Radtke, Tom McCarthy, Scott Graham, John Sadak, Brandon Gaudin, Dave Pasch, Bill Rosinski, Lance Medow, and Jason Benetti.

Doug Gottlieb and Jason Horowitz will anchor the network coverage from Westwood One's Los Angeles studios. Brad Heller and JB Long will anchor Westwood One’s coverage on the satellite, online, and mobile platforms.

Westwood One’s complete schedule of 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament broadcasts:

First Four Doubleheaders: Tuesday, March 15, 6:30 pm ET Wednesday, March 16, 6:30 pm ET

First Round Quadrupleheaders: Thursday, March 17, 12 noon ET Friday, March 18, 12 noon ET

Second Round Quadrupleheaders: Saturday, March 19, 12 noon ET Sunday, March 20, 12 noon ET

Regional Semifinal Doubleheaders: Thursday, March 24, 7:00 pm ET Friday, March 25, 7:00 pm ET

Regional Final Doubleheaders Saturday, March 26, 6:00 pm ET Sunday, March 27, 2:00 pm ET

Men’s Final Four: Saturday, April 2, 4:30 pm ET

Men’s National Championship: Monday, April 4, 7:30 pm ET





Westwood One will produce an outstanding lineup of college basketball programming including Great Moments in Tournament History, a 60-second daily historical feature, plus one-hour preview shows The NCAA Tournament Today, The Final Four Show, and Championship Monday.

For a complete schedule of games, announcer bios, exclusive audio content, and a list of radio stations airing Westwood One’s broadcast of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship, log on to westwoodonesports.com.

NCAA, First Four, Final Four, and March Madness are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

About Westwood One

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of Cumulus Media (NSDQ: CMLS), offers iconic, nationally syndicated sports, news, and entertainment content to more than 250 million monthly listeners across an audio network of nearly 9,500 affiliated broadcast radio stations and media partners. Westwood One is the largest audio network in America, home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and Westwood One Backstage. Westwood One broadcasts some of the most exciting sporting events across multiple audio platforms. In addition to NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Championships and the Final Four; it is also the exclusive provider of the Men’s and Women’s Frozen Four, the Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championship, and the Men’s and Women’s College World Series. Westwood One has been the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. The rapidly growing Cumulus Podcast Network delivers popular network and industry personalities and programs. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions through programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information, please visit www.westwoodone.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 406 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. The NCAA is proud to have AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola as official corporate champions and the following elite companies as official corporate partners: Aflac, Buffalo Wild Wings, Buick, Geico, Great Clips, Invesco, LG, Marriott Bonvoy, Nabisco, Nissan, Pizza Hut, Reese’s, Unilever and Wendy’s.

