Global Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software Market Size & Share To Hit USD 128.5 Million By 2028, At a 10.57% CAGR Growth | Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

LONDON, UK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software Market By Communication Type (Call, Text/SMS and Email), By Product (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), By Application (Physiotherapy, Preventive care & Follow Up care Others), and By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 58.82 million in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 128.5 million by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 10.57% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028."

The report analyses the automated patient appointment reminder software market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on the demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the automated patient appointment reminder software market.

What is Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software? How big is the Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software Market?

Market Overview:

Booking a doctor's appointment online has grown in popularity in recent years. In industrialized countries such as the United States, Japan, and Europe, the majority of hospitals use online patient scheduling tools to speed the appointment scheduling process and significantly minimize waiting time.

According to a National Health Service (NHS) report, the average waiting time at NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom has fallen to 24 minutes since the deployment of online patient scheduling processes. As the world's population grows quicker, so does the need for healthcare services.

The immediate impact of this can be observed in appointment scheduling. Traditional manual patient scheduling processes, which were previously adequate, may no longer be able to accommodate the increased patient traffic. Patient scheduling programs, also known as online scheduling software, online appointment booking applications, or online schedulers, offer the finest answer for managing the influx of patients seeking healthcare at medical facilities, hospitals, wellness centers, and holistic groups.

Industry Major Market Players

Weave

Practice Mojo

Solutionreach

Kareo

RevSpring

DMC Dental

Voicent

Advanced MD

Micro MD

West Corporation

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software Market forward?

What are the Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.57% during the forecast period.

Through the primary research, it was established that the Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software market was valued at USD 58.82 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 128.5 million by 2028.

An on-premise segment to account for sizeable market revenue share.

Preventive care & follow-up care for chronic conditions to dominate the application landscape.

Hospitals to lead the end-user segment in terms of revenue.

Industry Growth Factors

Breakthroughs in healthcare technology to boost the market growth

Consistent technological progress & up-gradation witnessed in the healthcare sector will proliferate the market demand during the forecast timeframe. Today, electronic health records (EHRs) have replaced manual data storage methods like paper records. These EHRs assist and support medical billing activities as well as appointment schedulers, thereby easing the workflow and minimizing the error probability in the patient data.

Moreover, the rise in the use of smartphones and technological breakthroughs are a few of the key factors supporting the growth of the automated patient appointment reminder software market. In addition to this, the massive need for improving hospital performance and saving the time of the patients is expected to open new vistas of growth for the industry players over the forecast timeline. Automated patient appointment reminder software provides timely analysis of myriad business events to enhance the productivity of the hospital staff. It is used in booking appointments in beauty salons and spas. Nonetheless, breach of data privacy can hinder market growth over the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 58.82 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 128.5 Million CAGR Growth Rate 10.57% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Weave, PracticeMojo, Solutionreach, Kareo, RevSpring, DMC Dental, Voicent, AdvancedMD, MicroMD, West Corporation., and Others Key Segment By Communication Type, By Product, By Application, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

An on-premise segment to account for sizeable market revenue share

The on-premise segment is expected to make notable contributions towards the overall market revenue share during the forecast period. The on-premise deployment is preferred in various clinics and hospitals for effectively handling as well as maintaining confidential data. Apart from this, it also facilitates secured messaging for appointment scheduling along with sending of reminders to patients. All these aforementioned factors will steer the expansion of the market.

Preventive care & follow-up care for chronic conditions to dominate the application landscape

The preventive care & follow-up care for chronic conditions segment, which amassed a major revenue share of the market in 2020, is set to record the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment can be credited to a rise in the number of chronic ailments including cancer and heart diseases in patients. Apart from this, the rise in the use of smartphones among the patient population can be helpful in reminding them of their scheduled appointments with a physician, thereby further bolstering the segmental growth.

Hospitals to lead the end-user segment in terms of revenue

The growth of the hospital's segment can be credited to technological breakthroughs along with the bulge in the number of hospital establishments globally. Apart from this, the adoption of automated patient appointment reminder software such as health e-messaging systems for facilitating effective patient-staff communication will further drive the segmental growth during the forecast timeframe.

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate the overall market growth

North American market held revenue worth nearly USD 21.6 million in 2020. The growth of the market can be credited to high cases of chronic disorders along with technological breakthroughs witnessed in the healthcare sector.

This region demonstrates the enormous potential to build an effective marketing environment thanks to marketing research instruments and large existing companies who are firmly established in the market. Even the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show lucrative market growth during the coming period. As massive development efforts continue in countries such as China, India, Australia, and Indonesia, as well as other Asia Pacific nations, good trends in company growth will emerge in these regions. Rising interest, increased remuneration, trend-setting innovation, and projects that serve customers' needs will almost certainly cause the industry to grow dramatically.

Browse the full “Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software Market By Communication Type (Call, Text/SMS and Email), By Product (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), By Application (Physiotherapy, Preventive care & Follow Up care Others), and By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/automated-patient-appointment-reminder-software-market

The global automated patient appointment reminder software market is segmented as follows:

By Communication Type Segment Analysis



Call

Text/SMS

Email

By Product Segment Analysis

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Application Segment Analysis

Physiotherapy

Preventive care & follow up care for chronic diseases

Diagnosis & Imaging

Others

By End-User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

