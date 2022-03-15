First Orion Ranks No. 144 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that First Orion is No. 144 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.



"First Orion's inclusion in the Inc. list is a significant recognition which underscores the team's desire to innovate and develop technologies that make a difference for businesses and consumers worldwide," said Charles Morgan, CEO of First Orion. "Our growth is accelerating rapidly, and we've already seen record-breaking numbers across the board during the first three months of the year. I'm also thrilled how the success of our Branded Communication technology has positioned us to bring new jobs to Arkansas and showcase the potential the state has to be a tech hub."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 173 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 27,794 jobs and nearly $4.9 billion to the Southeast region’s economy.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

First Orion helps businesses reach customers more effectively by equipping them with the ability to brand their mobile phone communication and deliver secure, trusted connections – adding value to the phone and revolutionizing the way customers engage with their brands today. First Orion’s Branded Communication solutions allow businesses to brand calls with a logo, company name, department and reason for calling on the recipient's mobile device at the time of the call and in the call log afterward, increasing the likelihood the customer calls back.

For more information about First Orion and the Branded Communication suite, please visit Firstorion.com.

First Orion provides true digital call experiences for the world’s leading mobile carriers, enterprises, and mobile apps developers. The company’s Branded Communication Solutions – INFORM® and ENGAGE® – allow businesses to brand their outbound calls while empowering consumers to connect over a trusted, verified call. First Orion’s Communication Protection Suite offers scam, fraud, and spoof protection solutions to hundreds of millions of consumers. Processing more than 100 billion calls annually, First Orion powers digital call experiences for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Boost Mobile networks along with Fortune 500 brands, PrivacyStar®, and other mobile apps. For more information about the ISO certified company, visit Firstorion.com.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

